While Turkey continues its invasion of Syria, Kurdish lawmakers inside Turkey continue to face serious persecution.
According to the poll around eight percent of the death tolls in prisons can be attributed to these horrific causes. WANRING: Disturbing content.
On Wednesday, thousands of Kurds began fleeing from cities near the Turkey-Syria border, as many in northern Syria prepared for a Turkish assault which had been greenlit by American President Donald Trump.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!