Kurds

Turkish police encircle Kurdish lawmakers

While Turkey continues its invasion of Syria, Kurdish lawmakers inside Turkey continue to face serious persecution.

Ali Taghva

Thousands subjected to 72 different horrific torture methods in Syria

According to the poll around eight percent of the death tolls in prisons can be attributed to these horrific causes. WANRING: Disturbing content.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Hundreds dead as Turkey assaults the Kurds

On Wednesday, thousands of Kurds began fleeing from cities near the Turkey-Syria border, as many in northern Syria prepared for a Turkish assault which had been greenlit by American President Donald Trump.

Ali Taghva

