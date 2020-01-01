Las Vegas

Las Vegas policeman paralyzed after protestor shoots him in the head

A Las Vegas police officer is now paralyzed as a result of a protestor shooting him in the head during the recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Armed man charged with impersonating a federal officer at BLM protest

An armed man with a Nazi tattoo marched alongside the police at a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas, and is now facing down a charge of impersonating a federal officer.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Officer shot in the head from behind during Las Vegas riot

Sources have confirmed that an officer was shot in the head near the Circus Circus Casino, and is now on life support at University Medical Center.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Recent Ontario coronavirus case stems from trip to Las Vegas

A recent case of coronavirus in Ontario involves a patient who recently returned from Las Vegas according to provincial health officials,

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Most Read las-vegas