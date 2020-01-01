Lawsuit

Canada should abolish the civil jury service

Civil juries are ill-equipped to weather social distancing, and should no longer be maintained as part of the Canadian court system.

Ryan O'Connor

Families of Nova Scotia shooting victims launch class-action lawsuit against RCMP

The families of the Nova Scotians killed and injured during the mass shooting in April have filed a proposed class-action against the RCMP.

Jonathan Bradley

Andy Ngo launches lawsuit against Antifa group, individuals involved in assaulting him

Andy Ngo, The Post Millennial's Editor-at-large, has launched a lawsuit against Rose City Antifa and individuals involved in assaulting him last year.

Collin Jones

Wedding videography company denies refund after man's fiancee dies, proceeds to harass him online

A videographer that a couple hired to capture their wedding denied a refund and even threatened a lawsuit after the fiancee died in a car accident.

Sam Edwards

Live free or die New Hampshirites sue for their right to free assembly

Three New Hampshirites sue Governor Sununu, arguing that a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people is a violation of their constitutional rights.

Collin Jones

WATCH: Teen testifies against transition

Emerging evidence shows that the medicalization of healthy children’s bodies and turning teens into lifelong medical patients does not result in happiness.

Libby Emmons

Social media used to silence the debate on women’s civil rights

For the left to redeem itself, we must advocate for freedom of conscience and for women’s ability to fight for their civil rights.

Julian Vigo

Covington kid Nick Sandmann to file lawsuits against five additional media companies

This week, Nick Sandmann’s lawyers will file lawsuits against five more media outlets for smearing the Covington Catholic High School student last year

Sam Edwards

Canadian fashion mogul accused of raping 10 women in civil lawsuit

On Thursday, a civil class-action lawsuit was filed by ten women against Peter Nygard, who is a Canadian clothing manufacturer.

Sam Edwards

$100 million lawsuit: Tulsi Gabbard sues Clinton over defamation

Tulsi Gabbard has file a lawsuit for defamation against Hilary Clinton for $100 million in damages after Clinton claims Gabbard has Russian ties.

Quinn Patrick

Union sues Jewish advocacy group over defamation

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is suing the Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith for defamation.

Nico Johnson

Pornhub being sued by deaf man for lack of subtitles

Pornhub is being sued by a deaf man for violating the American Disabilities Act (ADA) by not having subtitles on their videos.

Sam Edwards

Covington students sue disgraced former CNN host Reza Aslan

Just one day after Nick Sandmann came to a settlement with CNN, Now Robert Barnes is now suing disgraced former CNN host Reza Aslan.

Barrett Wilson

