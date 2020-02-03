Marilyn Gladu approved to run for Conservative Party leadership
Conservative Member of Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton Marilyn Gladu has been officially approved to run for the Conservative Party leadership race.
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates speak out about the Coastal GasLink pipeline and the #ShutDownCanada protests.
Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election “biased”.
In a post on Twitter, O’Toole told his audience, “Look who’s running attack ads against me—media union boss Jerry Dias. He’s right to be worried.”