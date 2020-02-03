Leadership

Marilyn Gladu approved to run for Conservative Party leadership

Conservative Member of Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton Marilyn Gladu has been officially approved to run for the Conservative Party leadership race.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Erin O’Toole pledges to privatize CBC English television

Erin O’Toole has pledged to eliminate 50 percent of the CBC’s English-langauge television, with a plan to privatize it over the course of four years in government.

Erin O’Toole pledges to protect Canadian history, says cancel culture is like ‘cultural marxism’

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to preserve Canadian history from cancel culture, saying the “left has become so loud that it’s almost like a cultural marxism.”

Conservative leadership candidates speak out on #ShutDownCanada

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates speak out about the Coastal GasLink pipeline and the #ShutDownCanada protests.

John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report

Baird is still leaning against a leadership run, although he has yet to rule himself out. A source close to Baird said “It’s possible but it’s a long-shot.”

WATCH: Exclusive interview with Tory leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu

Marilyn Gladu pledged to review the CBC mandate, scrap Justin Trudeau’s $600 million media bailout, and said she opposes the Liberal’s gun ban.

Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is ‘promising nominations’ for support

Conservative MP Scott Reid has made a statement on Twitter, voicing his concern over a leadership campaign offering nominations for support.

EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review ‘biased’ CBC’s mandate, will scrap Trudeau’s media bailout

Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election “biased”.

Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Canadian embassy in Israel, saying he would move it to Jerusalem.

WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet

Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses.

EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won’t commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy

Peter Mackay would not commit to promising to move the Canadian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, an official party policy.

Erin O’Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau’s media bailout

In a post on Twitter, O’Toole told his audience, “Look who’s running attack ads against me—media union boss Jerry Dias. He’s right to be worried.”

O’Toole questions MacKay’s ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers

Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has criticized fellow leadership contender Peter MacKay on his weak French fluency.

CBC’s Rosemary Barton taken to task for biased article labelled analysis

CBC journalist Rosemary Barton has been criticized by experts for writing an ‘analysis’ piece that was based on opinion, not facts.

The CBC is broken; let’s get rid of it

It’s time for Canadian conservatives to get serious about dismantling the CBC. The public broadcaster doesn’t speak for everyday Canadians.

