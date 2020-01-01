Left-wing Activist

Activists call for city of Kitchener to change its name due to racist history

The debate on changing the name of Kitchener is being revisited after a post by a Facebook user who says that many people are unaware of the name’s history.

Ex-Ontario Green Party candidate attacks white males, police, and Canada

The Green Party candidate in the 2018 provincial election in Ottawa Centre has made some eyebrow raising comments on social media.

Man who threatened San Francisco GOP chairman identified as school social worker

A protestor recorded threatening to harm the San Francisco GOP chairman in a viral video has been identified as a local hip-hop DJ and social worker.

