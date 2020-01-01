Leftist

Protesters demand the take-down of Gandhi statue—charge him with racism

Leftist activists in Britain are demanding the removal of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Leicester.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Leftist authoritarianism blossoms under coronavirus restrictions

In an era of a global pandemic we have been seeing the push for authoritarianism from the part of the political spectrum which had previously decried it: the left.

Julian Vigo Julian Vigo

Leftist ideology has left young men searching for meaning in destruction

Young people are ignorant of any historical context. And a lack of purpose eventually erodes work ethic, personal responsibility, and morphs into lawlessness.

Nicole Russell Nicole Russell

Manic leftists outraged by Kenney's anti-human trafficking appointment

Kenney was heavily criticized today after he appointed Paul Brandt to the government's anti-trafficking task force.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Radical blogs are instructing activists on how to sabotage Canada’s train tracks

Left-wing blogs have been offering instructions and maps during the #ShutDownCanada protests on how to blockade and damage train tracks and other pieces of Canada’s infrastructure.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Twitter censors anti-establishment views

Twitter censors anyone that challenges the status quo from either side of the political spectrum.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Louis C.K. wasn’t sorry enough for the woke kids, but it doesn’t matter anymore

C.K., the comedic legend who was seemingly banished from society for his “Me Too” was greeted with roaring applause from the Toronto crowd.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Antifa’s granny-bullying is another hit to the group’s crumbling public facade

By now, several million people have seen the video of Antifa bullying an elderly woman crossing the road with a walker outside of a Maxime Bernier and Dave Rubin event in Hamilton.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

“I am Antifa”: Far-left extremist writes in manifesto before bombing Washington-state immigration centre

In his manifesto, the attacker echoes the language of Democratic Party congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has referred to the detention centres as “concentration camps” and increased her rhetoric against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers (ICE).

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

We’re leftists and we disavow Antifa

As leftists who write for ideologically diverse publications, we often receive harsh criticism—or total dismissal—from others in our political circles…

Ahuja and Anna Slatz Ahuja and Anna Slatz

Most Read leftist