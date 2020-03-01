Lgbt

DEBUNKED: Trans health care isn’t being 'rolled back' by Trump

Every few months, the media rolls out a new scary headline about LGBT rights being removed.

Blaire White

Mainstream media claims LGBT protestors are being targeted—they aren't

Despite LGBT narratives, the word “f-ggot” is not exclusively used in an anti-LGBT context, used similarly to the word “b-tch” outside of a female target.

Chad Felix Greene

New poll results undermine narrative that conservatives are anti-gay

The idea of near-majority support for gay marriage among Republicans would have been unthinkable as recently as 2010, but it is now the reality per a new poll.

Brad Polumbo

Calgary criminalizes conversion therapy for trans-affirming youth

A Calgary city council committee criminalized conversation therapy, including therapy to encourage kids to accept their biological sex.

Erin Perse

LGBT Nation runs false headline suggesting murder was 'hate crime'

It seems clear that LGBT advocacy is more invested in keeping the community in fear, relying on advocacy groups to keep them safe from absolutely nothing.

Chad Felix Greene

The LGBT community is leaving the 'woke left' and it's a beautiful thing

As brave and influential voices like Arielle Scarcella ask tough questions, we must be there to applaud them and keep them lifted high.

Chad Felix Greene

Activists are mad that Trudeau singled out mothers on Mother’s Day

If there’s anything mothers don't need to hear about on Mother’s Day, it’s that they’re just not that central to the holiday.

Libby Emmons

LGBT activists claim there is an 'epidemic' of violence against trans women—there isn't

There isn't actually an epidemic of identity based violence against trans persons, yet the Human Rights Campaign continues to peddle this narrative.

Chad Felix Greene

New petition demands fairness for women in Olympic sports

A global coalition of organizations has launched a petition demanding the suspension of its transgender participation guidelines that permit males to compete with women.

Barbara Kay

Segregated graduation ceremony means only minorities and LGBT students graduate on time

St. Olaf College is planning segregated, virtual graduations where students will be treated differently based on their minority status. This is in the US in 2020.

Chad Felix Greene

Radical activists target Central Park field hospital for connection to Christian charity

Field hospitals are usually prepared for anything, but Central Park's Samaritan’s Purse did not expect Reverend Billy to barge in and plant a rainbow flag.

Chad Felix Greene

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

Anna Slatz

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

Chad Felix Greene

This lecture by a ‘gender specialist’ is completely off the rails

This video illustrates just how off-the-rails the obsession with gender dysphoria in children has become amongst certain professionals.

Barbara Kay

Meet Arielle Scarcella: The lesbian woman who left the INSANE progressive left

Arielle Scarcella, a lesbian with over 600,000 subscribers, made a viral video called “I’m A Lesbian Woman & I’m Leaving The INSANE ‘Progressive’ Left.”

Blaire White

