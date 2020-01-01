Liberal

Ontario Liberal MP Marwan Tabbara spent Easter in jail, but it was kept quiet

Marwan Tabbara spent Easter weekend in jail following his arrest after allegedly breaking into a house and proceeding to assault people inside.

Sam Edwards

Liberal MP's status quietly changed to 'Independent' following assault, break and enter charges

Guelph police say Tabbara is being charged with a break and enter, assault, and criminal harassment, with a court appearance scheduled for June 19.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Liberal MP charged with assault, break and enter and criminal harassment

Marwan Tabbara, a Kitchener South—Hespeler MP is facing multiple charges after he was arrested on April 10 in Guelph.

Sam Edwards

Trudeau government says they delayed seniors' CERB payments over fraud concerns

This comes after the Trudeau government stated on May 14 that "The choice we made was to get the money out to people immediately," and that fraudsters would get caught "as we move forward."

Quinn Patrick

Disgraced Trudeau staffer returns to Ottawa to aid Trudeau on environmental policy

Gerald Butts has returned to Ottawa to help the Trudeau Liberals construct their environmental policies in post-pandemic Canada.

Nico Johnson

The Globe and Mail asks Trudeau government for more bailout money

The Globe and Mail asked the government for more federal aid yesterday following significant revenue losses.

Sam Edwards

Trudeau government is ignoring fraudulent EI and CERB claims

Civil servants who have had to deal with the pandemic EI applications have been told to ignore cases of fraud.

Nico Johnson

Liberal staffer says those who break social distancing should be shot by snipers

Elyas' bio states that he is the President of the Liberal Party of Canada for Vancouver-East. He also runs the riding's Facebook page, the Toronto Sun reports.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Liberal MP tweets fake news announcing $3 billion dollar coronavirus fund for bees

Liberal MP Ramesh Sangha announced a new, multi-billion dollar Canadian Emergency Apiary Benefit program. He later had to apologize for fake news.

Libby Emmons

Trudeau to ticket 'non-essential' border crossers

Trudeau's cabinet decided on Tuesday that they would allow the police to ticket illegal border crossers $1,ooo or $100 if they are children.

Nico Johnson

Trudeau government saw $7.6 BILLION in claims over one week

Canada's Revenue Agency saw $7.6 billion in claims for emergency cheques to support the employed and other struggling businesses.

Nico Johnson

The call to stop airing Trump's press conferences is coming from inside the press

Outlets across the left leaning media have called for networks to stop broadcasting President Trump’s coronavirus press briefings, and for Americans to stop watching them.

Ari Hoffman

Trudeau government will HIKE carbon tax by 50 percent despite coronavirus nightmare

Justin Trudeau's government is choosing to not postpone a 50 percent carbon tax increase, despite the ongoing economic strife of the coronavirus pandemic

Nico Johnson

Price of gasoline to rise after new Trudeau regulations

The Liberal Department of the Environment is saying that they are expecting the price of gasoline to rise as a result of new red-tape.

Nico Johnson

Trudeau government spends $326 million keeping submarines on dry land

The Trudeau government spent $326 million of taxpayer money keeping the entire Canadian fleet of submarines for a year on dry land.

Nico Johnson

