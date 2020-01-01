Liberal Party

Trudeau gov't forced to release border data, attacked for lack of transparency

The House of Commons' health committee has demanded that the government publicly release data regarding travel restrictions on the Canada-US border.

Nico Johnson

Trudeau to announce CERB extension

Trudeau had announced changes to the CERB on Monday, saying that the government was “working on a solution to extend the benefit for people who can’t return to work yet.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Liberal party insider facing child pornography charges

Gerry Hawes, a long-time local Liberal Party insider who ran in Simcoe North for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team in the last election, is now facing charges of child pornography.

Collin Jones

BREAKING: Trudeau announces $14 BILLION to help provinces reopen

"Provinces and territories are facing different realities, so flexibility will be important, but here's the bottom line: For seniors and people who need extra support, for kids and workers. This plan is here for you," said Trudeau.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government fails to provide proof of billions of dollars worth of Canadian investments

“It’s hard to be convinced,” Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux said in a statement. “I have faith they do exist, but I don’t have proof that they exist.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

MPs are using dangerous China-owned apps to reach out to Canadians

In 2017, the Chinese government put into place a law forcing all Chinese companies to give user data, upon request.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau wears a mask to prevent coronavirus despite telling Canadians not to for months

Trudeau said he wears masks when going to Parliament, but does not wear them while inside the House for sessions, as long as he can keep distance from other MPs.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government cancelled replacement of 60-year-old Snowbird planes in 2018

The Snowbird plane that crashed in British Columbia on Sunday was 60-years-old and due to be replaced before Justin Trudeau cancelled the purchase.

Nico Johnson

First Nation chiefs BLAST Trudeau government for creating divisions in community

The Trudeau government has been accused of sowing new divisions within the Wet’suwet’en community.

Nico Johnson

Trudeau government pulls funding for human trafficking victims

Nine agencies across Canada that provide services for trafficked and exploited women and girls have been told there is no more money to support their programs.

Erin Perse

WATCH: Trudeau minister doesn't know difference between a grenade launcher and a historic cannon

Video has emerged of Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair confusing a grenade launcher and a historic cannon placed in Stanley Park in Vancouver.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Trudeau has 'greater, greener goals' for Alberta's oil economy, says province must 'innovate'

"We need their capacity to innovate, and figure out how we're going to move forward towards our greater, greener goals. We can't do it without them."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Liberal MP and chair of health committee signs petition claiming 5G radiation causes childhood cancer

The US government has previously said there is “no evidence to suggest that 5G has anything to do with COVID-19," or that 5G poses health risks, in general.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Rebel News sues PMO over Question Period favouritism, blacklisting of reporters

A Federal Court application submitted by Rebel News says that they have attempted to submit questions to Trudeau twenty times over the phone, with all questions having been denied.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government's lack of medical equipment called an 'embarrassment' by major union

The Trudeau government's inability to procure medical equipment during the pandemic has been labelled a "national embarrassment."

Nico Johnson

