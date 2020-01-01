Liberals

Trudeau government's gun ban will be challenged in federal court

The Liberal government’s recent gun ban is being challenged by a firearm-rights group which is taking the issue to Federal Court.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Former law enforcement officer SLAMS Trudeau government for unfair gun ban

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR) released an open letter on Thursday written by a police officer concerning the recent gun ban.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Soaring household debt means Trudeau government must dial back coronavirus support carefully

Among developed nations, Canada's debt levels have been some of the highest during the coronavirus pandemic, as household debt continues to rise.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Scheer demands that Parliament reopen and rejects Liberals' plan of virtual sessions

Canada’s four main parties were not able to reach an agreement on how Parliament should be operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WARTIME SPENDING: $350 BILLION granted to Trudeau government to fight coronavirus

Pandemic relief programs will cost the country #350 billion dollars, a hefty sum larger than the entire 2019 federal budget, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau minister says government WILL regulate online media, AGAIN

Minister Steven Guilbeault said on Monday that he would introduce a bill that will follow the recommendations for the registration of internet news sites.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Liberal minister announces $15 minimum wage for Canada

Liberal Minister Filomena Tassi said that the government “remains committed” to Canada, and a $15 minimum wage is a part of the Liberal’s “plan for the future.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

New Liberal program allows communities to choose immigrants based on job demands

A new Liberal program allows communities to choose the immigrants they bring in.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau Liberals lose first vote of 43rd parliament

The Bloc, NDP and Conservatives all voted in support of the motion.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

Calgary Mayor says he’s willing to help Trudeau bridge Western divide

Calgary Mayor and former Alberta Premier Naheed Nenshi says he’s willing to help bridge the current divide between Western Canada and the federal government.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Ontario Liberal leadership candidate promises to scrap Catholic school funding

Despite being Catholic himself, Tedjo says his move makes fiscal sense and that it’s necessary to have all four school boards merged into secular French and English schools.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Trudeau Liberals to comply with Trans Mountain pipeline demands

After losing every single seat in both Alberta and Saskatchewan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dialled back his climate policy rhetoric.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

SNC-Lavalin stocks surge after Liberal re-election

Stocks for the scandal-ridden Quebec-based engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. surged by nearly 15 percent on the morning after Justin Trudeau’s re-election to a Liberal minority government.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

CBC won’t sue Liberals after using video in partisan advertising

In a not-so-shocking display of partisan attitudes, the CBC won’t be suing a Liberal candidate who used the broadcaster’s footage…

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

The Liberals are dogmatists, not experts when it comes to climate change

McKenna’s campaign of climate panic is sadly par for the course for her throughout her term as the Environment and Climate Minister.

Travis Gladue-Beauregard Travis Gladue-Beauregard

