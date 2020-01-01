VICTORY FOR FREE SPEECH: Gender talk held in Vancouver despite threats of violence
The free speech event featuring radical feminist Meghan Murphy, Jon Kay, Anna Slatz, and Lindsay Shepherd was preceded by controversy.
One of Canada’s most outspoken free speech advocates, Lindsay Shepherd, has been suspended from Twitter. The suspension comes after and jousting match with a notorious trans woman named JY who has been accused of predatory behaviour toward children and frivolous human rights complaints.