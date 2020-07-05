Los Angeles

Anti-American activists burn flags on Independence Day in #FlagBurningChallenge

On July 4th, activists from leftist groups across the United States took to the streets to burn the American flag in major cities, including the nation’s capital.

Mia Cathell

California Democrats vote to reintroduce racial discrimination through affirmative action

Democratic legislators in California on Wednesday voted to reverse the state's current ban on racial preferences, thus reinstating affirmative action by ratifying Assembly Constitutional Amendment 5 (ACA5).

Collin Jones

LA city council member calls to defund police while cops guards her house

LA City Council President Nury Martinez has tried to make substantial cuts to LAPD funding all while having an LAPD unit stationed outside her home since April.

Collin Jones

Fiery explosion injures 11 Los Angeles firefighters

An explosion at a hash oil manufacturer in Los Angeles has injured 11 firefighters battling the blaze inside the factory after reports of a fire.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Joe Rogan might move to Texas due to California's coronavirus restrictions

In a recent podcast, Joe Rogan said that he is seriously considering moving from LA, California to Texas due to the state's coronavirus restrictions.

Sam Edwards

Another doctor says hydroxychloroquine treatment working on coronavirus patients

Another doctor, this time from Los Angeles, is reporting success with a hydroxychloroquine and zinc cocktail treatment to patients with severe symptoms of coronavirus.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

