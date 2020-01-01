Mainstream Media

Ethical journalism suffers under the yoke of progressive ideology

It’s anyone's guess what losing ethical journalism will do to us as the mainstream media continues to push big tech to destroy heterodox outlets.

Peter Pischke Peter Pischke

NBC tries and fails to get The Federalist banned from Google

Collaboration between NBC and a foreign entity intent on taking down media platforms with which it disagrees does not speak highly of their journalistic practices.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Media claims of Trump overturning trans protections in healthcare are unfounded

Trump didn't roll back healthcare protections for transgender people, because something that has never been enacted into law can't be reversed.

Chad Felix Greene Chad Felix Greene

A 'colour revolution' is coming for the US with aims to topple the world's only superpower

What is happening to the dismayed and hapless liberals across America are the fruits of their own trees they planted.

Sumantra Maitra Sumantra Maitra

Editor of Bon Appetit magazine resigns after staff turns on him over brown face photos

The editor of Bon Appetit magazine, has resigned today after almost 10 years of holding its editor-in-chief position over accusations of racial insensitivity.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Wendy Mesley removed as host of her CBC show for using a word that no one 'should ever use'

Wendy Mesley was removed from her position as CBC host today after she said a word while preparing for an episode on Black Lives Matter that she admits she ought not have used.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

The media is gaslighting America on behalf of antifa

Despite mainstream media reports, antifa are not noble, well-intentioned activists but anarchists who use violence for their own ends destabilize and destroy society.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Not everyone you disagree with is a Nazi

It's a classic rhetorical move in our modern times to call your opposition Nazis. Don't like what that guy said? He's a Nazi. But actually, he's not.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

WATCH: CNN analyst says all white people have 'virus' of racism

"So even the most liberal, well-intentioned white person, has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant," Van Jones said on CNN.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Trump knows exactly what he’s doing in taking on Twitter

Who is fact checking the fact checkers? This is the envelope Trump is pushing. And whatever one might think about the actual Morning Joe theory being floated, Trump’s move is kind of brilliant.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Kayleigh McEnany beats back bullies who call her 'indefensible and grotesque'

Much of the media no longer abides by the old mantra, "tell people what to think about" but instead just tells everybody "what to think and how to think it."

Nicole Russell Nicole Russell

The Central Park Ramble incident is a tale of two Karens

How do two people, engaging in their own personal activities, end up becoming a national news story filled with universal condemnation, hatred and outrage?

Chad Felix Greene Chad Felix Greene

Why is CBC painting a sympathetic picture of an alleged child murderer?

The CBC's coverage of an alleged child killer asks reader to sympathize with the murderer, not the little girl. The man deserves a fair trial, but not sympathy.

Erin Perse Erin Perse

Left-wing nuts spread fake news about OANN on Twitter

Rumors spread that One America News Network had been dropped by DirecTV, with some complaining while others celebrate the apparent disappearance of OANN.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

The media's desire to 'get' Trump is its downfall

The desire certain media outlets have for taking every comment Trump makes and running with as though it is false is not only trite but troubling.

Kristen Monique Kristen Monique

Most Read mainstream-media