Ethical journalism suffers under the yoke of progressive ideology
It’s anyone's guess what losing ethical journalism will do to us as the mainstream media continues to push big tech to destroy heterodox outlets.
What is happening to the dismayed and hapless liberals across America are the fruits of their own trees they planted.
It's a classic rhetorical move in our modern times to call your opposition Nazis. Don't like what that guy said? He's a Nazi. But actually, he's not.
How do two people, engaging in their own personal activities, end up becoming a national news story filled with universal condemnation, hatred and outrage?