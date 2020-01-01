NHL sources have confirmed to the Toronto Sun that Auston Matthews, the alternate Captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Raptors are now allowed to begin training again as the provincial government announced that professional sports training facilities may now reopen.
A Toronto Maple Leafs superfan suffering from cancer has a campaign behind her to meet her favourite player: Auston Matthews.
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ coach Mike Babcock has been fired following a slow start to the season. Babcock was hired by the Maple Leafs in May 2015.
