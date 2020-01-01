Maple Leafs

BREAKING: Multiple sources say Auston Matthews has tested positive for COVID-19

NHL sources have confirmed to the Toronto Sun that Auston Matthews, the alternate Captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs has tested positive for COVID-19.

Raptors to begin training, Leafs anticipating a return date

The Raptors are now allowed to begin training again as the provincial government announced that professional sports training facilities may now reopen.

Leafs fan with terminal cancer wants to meet Auston Matthews

A Toronto Maple Leafs superfan suffering from cancer has a campaign behind her to meet her favourite player: Auston Matthews.

Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Mike Babcock

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ coach Mike Babcock has been fired following a slow start to the season. Babcock was hired by the Maple Leafs in May 2015.

