Mastercard

Liberals’ laughs at The Post Millennial sound forced

The Liberals’ laughter at the mention of The Post Millennial’s report on MasterCard graft in the House of Commons is a slap in the face of all Canadians.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

WATCH: Liberal MPs laugh at TPM report on MasterCard lobbyist’s ties to Liberals

Liberal MPs laughed in The House of Commons at The Post Millennial’s reporting of ties between MasterCard’s top lobbyist and the Liberal Party of Canada.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

EXCLUSIVE: Former top Liberal aide is lobbyist for MasterCard

MasterCard’s most senior lobbyist hung up on The Post Millennial when reached out to for comment on the $49 million grant and her connections to the Liberals.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

MasterCard receives $49 million from federal government for Vancouver centre

MasterCard has received $49 million from the federal government in an effort to have the company place a cyber security centre in Vancouver.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Most Read mastercard