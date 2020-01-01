The Liberals’ laughter at the mention of The Post Millennial’s report on MasterCard graft in the House of Commons is a slap in the face of all Canadians.
Liberal MPs laughed in The House of Commons at The Post Millennial’s reporting of ties between MasterCard’s top lobbyist and the Liberal Party of Canada.
MasterCard’s most senior lobbyist hung up on The Post Millennial when reached out to for comment on the $49 million grant and her connections to the Liberals.
MasterCard has received $49 million from the federal government in an effort to have the company place a cyber security centre in Vancouver.
