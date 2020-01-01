Maxime Bernier

Here are Canada’s FIVE BIGGEST LOSERS of 2019

It’s fair to say Canada had its share of winners and losers. So here is our year-end list of the five greatest losers of 2019.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

More charges laid in antifa protest of Maxime Bernier/Dave Rubin event

Charges have been laid in connection with an antifa-related protest at Mohawk College in September. Hamilton police are still looking to identify suspects.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Warren Kinsella’s $1-million lawsuit against Project Cactus ‘leaker’ ends in settlement

Warren Kinsella sued former employee Aziza Mohammed for allegedly leaking to the press Daisy Group’s hiring by CPC to “seek and destroy” Maxime Bernier’s PPC.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Charges laid in Antifa protest of Maxime Bernier/Dave Rubin event

Three people have been arrested and charged by Hamilton police in relation to protests held at a speaking event with…

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

PPC’s Maxime Bernier loses his seat in Beauce

The controversial MP and federal leader, who also served in Stephen Harper’s cabinet as the minister of Small Business and Tourism and Agriculture, served as Beauce’s Member of Parliament since 2006, having won convincingly as a conservative in four prior elections.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

New questions raised in PPC riding association’s resignations in light of CPC allegedly hiring Kinsella to attack party

In the wake of the bombshell revelations that Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party of Canada hired Warren Kinsella to “seek and destroy” Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party, new questions have come to the surface about the July 2019 mass resignation of the Elmwood-Transcona PPC board.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

Why I’m Voting PPC

Only the People’s Party of Canada advocates Personal Responsibility.

Elliot Mashford Elliot Mashford

Conservatives paid Warren Kinsella’s firm to discredit Maxime Bernier’s PPC

According to a breaking report from The Globe and Mail, the Conservative Party of Canada allegedly contracted Warren Kinsella’s consulting firm “Daisy Group” to discredit and smear the People’s Party of Canada.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

WATCH: All the Canadian leaders running in the 2019 election explained

Vancouver-based YouTube host and Washington Post political columnist J.J. McCullough has your explainer on the Canadian leaders running in Canada’s election.

Ali Taghva Ali Taghva

CBC quietly unlists Bernier’s campaign trail video, leaves other party leaders up

The CBC has Unlisted Maxime Bernier’s “Campaign Trail | Day 28” video from YouTube, a series of videos posted by CBC of the major federal party leaders addressing the media on the campaign trail across Canada.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Most memorable moments from the 2019 Canadian Leaders’ Debate

Canada’s only English-language debate with all parties present took place tonight, and it did not disappoint.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Once again, security fee censorship punishes the victim

By extorting security fees from those who seek only to express their opinions and listen to others, Mohawk College has effectively blamed the victim and encouraged the bullies.

John Carpay John Carpay

Antifa’s granny-bullying is another hit to the group’s crumbling public facade

By now, several million people have seen the video of Antifa bullying an elderly woman crossing the road with a walker outside of a Maxime Bernier and Dave Rubin event in Hamilton.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

WATCH: Antifa harass senior woman in walker outside of Rubin & Bernier event

In the video, three masked Antifa members are seen screaming “Nazi scum off our streets!” at a senior woman trying to get by at a crosswalk in a walker.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

Activists threaten to shut down Dave Rubin and Maxime Bernier event at Canadian college

It appears that Dave Rubin’s event with Canadian candidate for Prime Minister Maxime Bernier may have its venue cancelled.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

