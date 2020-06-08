Medical Supplies

Canadian-made face masks won’t be ready for second wave—Trudeau gov't turns to China

Trudeau's Department of Industry has said that Canadian-made medical masks will not be ready in time for the expected second wave of infections.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau government's medical equipment blunder cost taxpayers $1.8 billion

The Trudeau government's failure to retain medical supplies before the pandemic struck Canada has cost the taxpayer some $1.8 billion.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau government finally admits medical stockpile was neglected

Trudeau's Public Health Agency has admitted that the body did not follow its own advice, preparing only a small amount of medical equipment before the pandemic.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau government's lack of medical equipment called an 'embarrassment' by major union

The Trudeau government's inability to procure medical equipment during the pandemic has been labelled a "national embarrassment."

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Scheer blasts Trudeau for misleading Canadians over multi-million Amazon contract

Scheer is asking for the Trudeau government to reveal their hidden contracts after it was discovered that Canadians were misled on Monday.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau government misled Canadians on million-dollar Amazon contract

Justin Trudeau's Minister for Public Works Anita Anand "misled" Canadians about Amazon's contract with the government to dole out medical supplies.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau government's failure on medical supplies cost taxpayers $500 MILLION

The failure of the Trudeau government to have a sufficient stockpile of emergency medical supplies has cost the Canadian taxpayer half a billion dollars.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Trudeau government's pandemic agency did not know about dwindling medical stockpile

The manager of Canada's $300 million medical equipment supply (created in case of a pandemic) admitted that they were not aware of any medical shortages.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

China slows down medical exports to Canada

Canada has had difficulties receiving vital pandemic equipment from China, throwing yet another wrench into Canada's relationship with the regime.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau government unprepared for pandemic despite repeated warnings

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which was created to prepare for a pandemic, has been accused of being entirely unprepared for coronavirus.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Montreal manufacturers modify production to make medical supplies

Several local manufactures have retooled their set-up in order to help meet the demand for medical supplies such as protective gear and hand sanitizer.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

The media mocks the My Pillow guy as he helps save America

Lindell is a former drug addict who found God, worked hard and has done more for Americans in the coronavirus crisis than all of the bluecheck verified pundits combined.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Trending in medical-supplies