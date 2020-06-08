Canadian-made face masks won’t be ready for second wave—Trudeau gov't turns to China
Trudeau's Department of Industry has said that Canadian-made medical masks will not be ready in time for the expected second wave of infections.
The Trudeau government's inability to procure medical equipment during the pandemic has been labelled a "national embarrassment."
Canada has had difficulties receiving vital pandemic equipment from China, throwing yet another wrench into Canada's relationship with the regime.