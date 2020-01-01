Meghan and Harry's stay in Vancouver cost Canadians over $50,000
Security costs for the protection of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Canadian visit cost the RCMP over $50,000.
Reports say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to L.A. after only having been in Canada for a short period of time.
In a brand new statement by Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be using royal titles.
Bill Morneau has stated that the federal government has not yet decided whether or not the Trudeau-led government would foot the bill of security costs for the royal pair.