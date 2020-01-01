Meghan Markle

Meghan and Harry's stay in Vancouver cost Canadians over $50,000

Security costs for the protection of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their Canadian visit cost the RCMP over $50,000.

Quinn Patrick

Trump refuses to pay for Prince Harry and Meghan's security

President Trump has made a statement on Twitter, saying that Prince Harry and Meghan will not have their security paid for them by the U.S. taxpayer.

Nico Johnson

Canadians to stop paying for Harry and Meghan’s security costs

Canada has been providing security to Prince Harry and Meghan via the RCMP but in March they will no longer have to cover the costs.

Quinn Patrick

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle possibly moving to L.A.

Reports say that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to L.A. after only having been in Canada for a short period of time.

Sam Edwards

Petition calls for Harry and Meghan to pay their own security costs

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation started a petition calling on Justin Trudeau to not foot Canadian taxpayers with Meghan and Harry’s security bills.

Graeme Gordon

Harry and Meghan send lawyer letter to Canadian photojournalists

The couple sent a lawyer letter to news outlets stating that photojournalists following them in British Columbia was “harassment.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Harry and Meghan have their eyes on Vancouver mansion

Meghan Markle is looking into real estate in the prestigious West Vancouver market according to The Sun. One particular mansion has caught her eye.

Quinn Patrick

Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their royal titles

In a brand new statement by Buckingham Palace, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be using royal titles.

Barrett Wilson

It turns out Meghan Markle did not visit a Vancouver women’s centre

It was widely reported that Meghan Markle visited Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre on Tuesday. It turns out she didn’t.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Vast majority of Canadians don’t want to pay for Harry and Meghan’s security: Poll

An overwhelming majority of Canadians do not want to foot the bill for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Nico Johnson

Meghan Markle visits women’s centre in Vancouver

Meghan Markle made an appearance at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre to discuss women’s issues.

Quinn Patrick

Will Trudeau government foot the security bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Bill Morneau has stated that the federal government has not yet decided whether or not the Trudeau-led government would foot the bill of security costs for the royal pair.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada

The Queen of England has agreed to a “period of transition” wherein Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will split their time between the UK and Canada.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Meghan Markle says she wouldn’t move back to the U.S. until Trump is no longer president

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly called Meghan Markle “nasty” when he heard she and Prince Harry plan to move to LA after he leaves office.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Prince Harry pitches Disney head to give Meghan Markle work

A video of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a movie premier shows the prince telling the head of Disney his wife is interested in voiceover work.

Graeme Gordon

