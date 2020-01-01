Labour union tries to shut down feminist speaker
Gender critical feminist Meghan Murphy is being held responsible for the effects of the threats against her by the local labour union in Vancouver.
Toronto Councillors voted to review policies surrounding community space use following Murphy’s event.
The drag queen readers from “Fay and Fluffy’s Storytime” have ended their relationship with the Toronto Library. This comes after the Toronto Library permitted feminist Megan Murphy to speak, despite accusations of transphobia.
The Toronto Mayor said that he was “disappointed” in the Toronto Library for booking a feminist author. Toronto Pride and the mayor are against free speech.