Melania Trump thanks supporters for prayers and well wishes amid battle with COVID-19

First Lady Melania Trump thanked supporters today for their show of solidarity with her and President Trump in light of their coronavirus diagnosis.

Libby Emmons

DISGUSTING: Left-wing lunatics celebrate Donald Trump and First Lady contracting COVID-19

When a majority of sane and decent Americans prayed for President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's speedy recovery from COVID-19, deranged leftists wished death upon the First Family.

Mia Cathell

BREAKING: President Trump and First Lady test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night, commiting to quarantine themselves until fully recovered.

Mia Cathell

President Trump and First Lady pay respects to Ginsburg, get booed by angry mob

An angry mob gathered outside the Supreme court on Thursday, booing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they attempted to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Collin Jones

