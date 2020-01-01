The presidential candidate has come under some scrutiny as compilations of gaffs continue to weigh the now-77-year-old Biden down.
After becoming a creepy meme with his message to Canada's children yesterday, our prime minister has decided to double down on addressing the nation's children by doing it again.
Twitter suspended popular conservative Twitter personality @ALX after he posted a meme mocking Joe Biden. It was an action that prompted his followers to make similar memes in protest.
Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” The platform will be tackling memes.
Subscribe to our newsletter to all the latest news headlines and more!