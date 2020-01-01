Memes

EPIC: Trump's error page on his website features Joe Biden looking lost

The presidential candidate has come under some scrutiny as compilations of gaffs continue to weigh the now-77-year-old Biden down.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: Now Justin Trudeau is asking children to tweet at him so he can help with their homework

After becoming a creepy meme with his message to Canada's children yesterday, our prime minister has decided to double down on addressing the nation's children by doing it again.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Anti-Joe Biden memes go viral after Twitter suspends popular conservative account

Twitter suspended popular conservative Twitter personality @ALX after he posted a meme mocking Joe Biden. It was an action that prompted his followers to make similar memes in protest.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

MEME POLICE: Twitter announces crackdown on memes

Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” The platform will be tackling memes.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

Most Read memes