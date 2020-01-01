Mental Health

End the lockdown for the sake of compassion

What we now know in May, but did not know in March, is that the global COVID-19 death toll is at the low end of the range of deaths resulting from the annual flu.

John Carpay John Carpay

Binge-drinking and job anxiety up among Canadians due to coronavirus

A recent survey suggests that heavy drinking is most prevalent among younger people and those who have anxiety about financial instability due to COVID-19.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

The media's desire to 'get' Trump is its downfall

The desire certain media outlets have for taking every comment Trump makes and running with as though it is false is not only trite but troubling.

Kristen Monique Kristen Monique

Report: More people will die from suicide than coronavirus

Suicide rates are rising substantially faster than coronavirus deaths according to new modeling from mental health experts in Australia.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Suicide and crisis lines see dramatic spike in calls during pandemic, but lack volunteers

Canada's mental health phone lines have seen a spike since the COVID-19 pandemic and yet they are at risk of closing altogether.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

5 ways to take care of your mental health during quarantine

Experts believe that there is a looming mental health crisis—the product of months of social isolation, fear, anxiety and disruption caused by coronavirus.

Loraine Balita-Centeno Loraine Balita-Centeno

Social distancing and economic shutdowns are leading to a mental health crisis

The longer the social isolation and distancing go on, the more the mental health toll will increase.

Holly Scheer Holly Scheer

Mental health can't be forgotten during the coronavirus pandemic

Acknowledging mental health as an underlying condition helps us better care for one another now, and will allow us to be better mental-health allies in a post-pandemic world.

Beth Baisch Beth Baisch

Ford government to provide Ontarians with free treatment for depression and anxiety

A program called Mindability was announced by the health minister Tuesday. The program will provide free therapy for Ontarians with anxiety and depression

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

