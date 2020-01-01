End the lockdown for the sake of compassion
What we now know in May, but did not know in March, is that the global COVID-19 death toll is at the low end of the range of deaths resulting from the annual flu.
Suicide rates are rising substantially faster than coronavirus deaths according to new modeling from mental health experts in Australia.
Acknowledging mental health as an underlying condition helps us better care for one another now, and will allow us to be better mental-health allies in a post-pandemic world.