Michigan man shot after stabbing 77-year-old during face mask altercation

Police shot and killed a Michigan man after he stabbed a person in an area store and proceeded to use the knife to threaten a sheriff’s deputy.

Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Detroit police chief defends officers who escaped mob in their vehicle

Speaking in defense of his officers on Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said that the officers who drove into a crowd of protestors were surrounded by protestors and had reason to believe they were under fire.

Libby Emmons

Detroit police officer drives SUV into group of protestors

A Detroit police officer was caught on video driving into a group of Black Lives Matter protestors on Sunday night.

Sam Edwards

Brutal assault over 'racial slur' in Macy's was unprovoked, investigation finds

A video of a man beating another man in a Flint, Michigan Macy's store that went viral on social media was widely claimed to be racially motivated, but it was not.

Libby Emmons

Governors are preoccupied with 'resisting' Trump as senior citizens suffer and die in their long-term care homes

A young man who beat up his elderly roommate in a Detroit nursing home was there due to Whitmer's executive order forcing facilities to accept coronavirus patients.

Libby Emmons

Brutal viral video of nursing home assault results in arrest

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a video went viral of him assaulting an elderly man in a Detroit nursing home.

Collin Jones

Cuomo and other governors blame Trump for their own deadly nursing home failures

Governors that have engaged in lockdowns and enforced quarantines and business closures for all of their residents have sorely neglected their nursing home populations.

Libby Emmons

Protestors take to Michigan Capitol to fight Whitmer's lockdown orders

Whitmer shot back against protesters, saying, "I do think that the fact of the matter is these protests, in a perverse way, make it likelier that we're going to have to stay in a stay-at-home posture."

Collin Jones

Michigan man misidentified and smeared by left-wing activists

A Michigan activist who took part in protests at the Capitol building has been smeared and labelled "racist" by left-wing media and activists.

Collin Jones

Family charged in murder of store security guard who tried to enforce face mask rules

Three people have been charged after a fatal shooting took place at a Family Dollar in Michigan. A man and wife as well as their adult son have all been charged.

Quinn Patrick

Anti-lockdown protestors occupy Michigan statehouse

Anti-lockdown protestors in Michigan flooded into the Capitol building, and demanded access to the House floor Thursday afternoon.

Collin Jones

Michigan governor: 'I'm not going to sign any bill that takes authority away from me'

In facing backlash from Michiganders who want to get back to life as usual, Whitmer made it clear that she will not sign any bill that threatens the authority of her office.

Collin Jones

Detroit hospital announces mass layoffs due to revenue downturn

Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest healthcare system, to temporarily lay off 2,475 employees, permanently dissolving 450 positions.

Collin Jones

Media, Democrats deceptively use image of troll to suggest Trump supporters in Michigan are Nazis

While the identity of the sign-holder remains unknown, some additional images have surfaced which appear to suggest he was involved in the counterprotest.

Barrett Wilson

Michigan citizens flood streets to protest governor's coronavirus overreach

Protestors covered the streets of Lancing with hundreds of vehicles to show their disapproval for Gov. Whitmer’s executive shut down order.

Sam Edwards

