US Secretary of State demands that China release two Canadian citizens
Mike Pompeo is demanding that Beijing release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, calling China's charges against the Canadians "politically motivated."
Hong Kong is no longer an autonomous region per a certification from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before Congress today.
US officials believe that much of China's coronavirus coverup was done as a means for the CCP to stock up on necessary medical supplies for their own virus fighting efforts.