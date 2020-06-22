mike pompeo

US Secretary of State demands that China release two Canadian citizens

Mike Pompeo is demanding that Beijing release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, calling China's charges against the Canadians "politically motivated."

UN deletes tweet supporting Antifa after public backlash

The United Nations deleted a tweet they posted to Twitter on Friday after receiving public backlash for defending Antifa's right to "freedom of expression" and "peaceful assembly."

US Secretary of State certifies that Hong Kong no longer has autonomy from Beijing

Hong Kong is no longer an autonomous region per a certification from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before Congress today.

China proposes law to ban 'sedition, secession, and treason' in Hong Kong

A new law will be debated in China’s National People’s Congress this week that would introduce security measures in Hong Kong to ban sedition, secession, and treason.

Canadian spy agency warns of possible security breach related to coronavirus research

Canada's cyber spy agency has launched an investigation into a possible security breach at Canadian organization conducting Covid-19 research.

Intelligence suggests China withheld data from the WHO in order to hoard medical supplies

US officials believe that much of China's coronavirus coverup was done as a means for the CCP to stock up on necessary medical supplies for their own virus fighting efforts.

Secretary of State urges Americans abroad to return home immediately

U.S. citizens who wish to return home have been urged to do so immediately, by Secretary Mike Pompeo, as flights will stop during the COVID-19 outbreak.

