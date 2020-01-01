Military

President Trump mobilizing US military to control rioting

Trump invoked a law dating back to 1807 on Monday, letting him send military forces to states hit hardest by riots and looting following George Floyd’s death

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: Trudeau addresses serious allegations of mistreatment of residents in long-term care homes

Justin Trudeau made some emotional comments in a press conference today regarding allegations of mistreatment and mismanagement in Ontario's long-term care homes.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau government cancelled replacement of 60-year-old Snowbird planes in 2018

The Snowbird plane that crashed in British Columbia on Sunday was 60-years-old and due to be replaced before Justin Trudeau cancelled the purchase.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

SUPER DUPER MISSILES: Trump touts new hypersonic weapons

Opponents will no doubt flock to mockery, but come on, a super duper hypersonic missile, as the Defense Department confirmed, sounds like a worthy undertaking.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

BREAKING: Military identifies the five crew members missing in deadly helicopter crash

The five missing members of the Canadian Armed Forces have been identified following the deadly crash of a CAF Cyclone helicopter on Wednesday.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Cockpit voice recorder recovered from Canadian military helicopter crash, 5 people still missing

The helicopter crashed in the ocean west of the Greek mainland on Wednesday evening.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

First victim of CAF helicopter crash identified

A victim has been identified from the Canadian helicopter crash, a CH-148 Cyclone that disappeared over the Ionian Sea, according to CTV News.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canada's pandemic costs skyrocket with added military aid

Canada's lockdown has become increasingly expensive after it was revealed on Tuesday that military support is costing the taxpayer some $456 million.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Canadian military confirms search for helicopter after reports of crash

A CH-148 Cyclone took flight from a Canadian frigate and crashed in Greek waters 20 nautical miles from take off.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian Armed Forces requires all personnel to stop using gendered pronouns

In a new policy change, the Canadian Armed Forces will no longer be using gendered pronouns.

Libby Emmons and Nico Johnson Libby Emmons and Nico Johnson

US Captain receives standing ovation from crew after Navy removes him from duty

U.S. Capt. Brett Crozier is being relieved from his duty on an aircraft carrier, after he raised alarm about the outbreak of COVID-19 aboard his boat.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

WWII veteran requests 100 birthday cards, Canadians do not disappoint

WWII veteran’s wish for 100 birthday cards on his 100 birthday more than fulfilled by thankful Canadians.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Canadian military shifts to pre-pandemic planning

Preparation for the spread of the virus within Canada has shifted the military’s focus toward planning for the potential of a pandemic.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Canadian military wants Huawei banned from 5G networks

High up military officials are urging the government not to allow the Chinese company a role in Canada’s 5G networks due to a national security threat.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau doesn’t remember Canadian military spending numbers, Trump calls Canada ‘slightly delinquent’

US President Donald Trump addressed media in a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, openly name-calling Canadian military spending.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

