WATCH: CBC embarrasses themselves while trying to combat coronavirus 'misinformation'

The CBC wants to put an end to misinformation during the coronavirus era. If only they weren’t so prolific themselves when it comes to spreading misinformation.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Trudeau government wants law to combat coronavirus misinformation despite spreading it themselves

The Trudeau government is considering a law to make it illegal to “knowingly spread misinformation that could harm people” during the coronavirus crisis.

Multiple news outlets run false story about Texas church shooting

A syndicated Reuters article that ran in The New York Times and many other outlets spread false information about the recent Texas church shooting.

