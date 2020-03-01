Mobbing

The mobbing of Debbie Hayton

A transwoman receives threats and online harassment after speaking out against a prominent trans-rights activist.

Anna Slatz and Debbie Hayton Anna Slatz and Debbie Hayton

Educators are getting mobbed on social media and it must stop

For the love of god, let’s do better. We could start by giving Riley his job back, and letting a principal serve her students without getting hate for it.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Whoopi Goldberg calls out call-out culture

Whoopi Goldberg called out Debra Messing’s and Eric McCormack’s idiotic attempts to doxx Trump campaign donors. She spoke truth to the power of blacklisting

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Buzzfeed’s profile on Andy Ngo smacks of jealousy

When Buzzfeed’s Joe Bernstein isn’t busy slandering PewDiePie or doxxing a 14-year-old girl for having edgy YouTube content, he writes the occasional profile. Recently, he set his sights on Andy Ngo.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

