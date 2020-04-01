Montreal

Quebec Healthcare workers experience burnout amid COVID-19, with no end in sight

Quebec healthcare workers predict a "mass exodus" from the health-care network unless the situation changes fast.

Collin Jones

Man arrested while returning guitar stolen from Montreal music store

A man faces criminal charges after police arrested him while approaching a Montreal music store with a guitar that was stolen in the Sunday night looting.

Sam Edwards

Montreal anti-racism protest soured by violent antifa thugs

It is legitimate to protest in solidarity with our neighbours to the south, but it is not acceptable for white antifa members to throw stones at black, Montreal cops in the name of racial equality.

Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Trudeau condemns violent protestors, says Canadians have a right to peacefully protest amid pandemic

"By standing together and denouncing the few that would try to derail these demonstrations, Canadians are sending the message that they will never tolerate injustice," said Trudeau.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Looting in Montreal after peaceful protest turns violent

Protests in Montreal began with peaceful demonstrations outside police headquarters, but they turned violent, and then the looting began.

Libby Emmons

BREAKING: Thousands take to Montreal streets to protest over deaths of George Floyd, Regis Korchinski-Paquet

The demonstration over police violence and the deaths of George Floyd and Regis Korchinski-Paquet began at 5 pm on Sunday outside Montreal police headquarters on St. Urbain Street.

Barrett Wilson

Montreal area retailers set to reopen today

Businesses that were forced to close at the end of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be reopening on Monday in the Greater Montreal area.

Quinn Patrick

Quebec considering a new contact tracing app for use in containing coronavirus

Quebec Premier François Legault said the province is in talks with a Montreal AI institute, which has developed a contact-tracing app.

Collin Jones

Montreal set to open stores and daycares over next two weeks

The city of Montreal is set to begin to lift some of the economic restrictions of the lockdown next week as the heath crisis has improved.

Nico Johnson

Quebec nurse fakes symptoms to get coronavirus test—results return positive

Nurse Kristy-Lyn Kemp did not display any symptoms for COVID-19 when she faked coronavirus symptoms so she could be tested. The results returned positive.

Collin Jones

Montreal delays reopening after 75 new deaths in Quebec

Montreal has pushed back the reopening of the city's stores by one week after 75 new coronavirus deaths were reported in Quebec.

Nico Johnson

Margaret Trudeau hospitalized for smoke inhalation after apartment fire

Firefighters say the fire started at roughly 11:30 pm after a patio fire spread into the building in her downtown Montreal apartment. She's expected to make a full recovery.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Historic Montreal building Academie Ste-Anne gutted by fire

The Academie Ste-Anne elementary school in Montreal caught fire Sunday night, and firefighters are still working on the blaze as of this morning.

Quinn Patrick

Montreal coronavirus testing centre to move from Place-des-Arts

A COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre that was set up at Place-des-Arts in Montreal will be taken down and moved to the Hotel-Dieu emergency department.

Quinn Patrick

Police find dead bodies, feces and unfed seniors at Quebec seniors' residence

In Dorval, a privately run seniors’ residence dealing with the current coronavirus outbreak has been compared with a “concentration camp” by health professionals.

Sam Edwards

