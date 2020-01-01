Speaker of the House orders portraits of past speakers removed due to racism
Portraits that honour former House speakers who served the Confederacy were ordered to be taken down by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was "spotted" marching in Washington, DC on Wednesday, showing solidarity with protestors.
Pelosi critiqued Trump for his failure to imagine the disastrous effect of the COVID-19 coronavirus on America, when in fact she failed to imagine the same thing.