Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House orders portraits of past speakers removed due to racism

Portraits that honour former House speakers who served the Confederacy were ordered to be taken down by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell's statue evokes ire from ignorant leftists

Far-left protesters tried to remove a statue of Lt. Gen. Robert Baden-Powell last week, which was eventually put to a stop when locals demanded that the image stay where it was.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Pelosi, Democrat leaders mocked for African 'cultural appropriation' photo op

Democrats were roundly mocked when they took a knee while wearing a kente cloth for a photo-op in an effort to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi marches in DC to show solidarity with George Floyd protestors

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was "spotted" marching in Washington, DC on Wednesday, showing solidarity with protestors.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

No indication of surge in coronavirus in US states that have reopened

"We are seeing that in places that are opening, we're not seeing this spike in cases," HHS Secretary Azar said.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Don’t vote for Joe Biden if you believe all women like Joe Biden does

The same politicians who sing Biden's praises and claim his innocence did not afford the same due process to the sons and daughters of ordinary Americans.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Pelosi says she's 'satisfied' with Biden's silence on sexual assault allegations

This is a stark departure from Pelosi's 2018 stance when she fully supported Christine Blasey Ford and asserted that she believes survivors.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi urged people to congregate in Chinatown in late February

Pelosi critiqued Trump for his failure to imagine the disastrous effect of the COVID-19 coronavirus on America, when in fact she failed to imagine the same thing.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

Nancy Pelosi won't commit to coronavirus relief vote

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi took the House of Representatives out of session and didn't commit to a vote on a Senate bill passed on Tuesday Night.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up State of the Union speech

As Donald Trump ended his well-received State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, Nancy Pelosi tore up her own copy of the speech in front of the nation.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Most Read nancy-pelosi