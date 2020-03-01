Trudeau's Department of Industry claimed in 2019 that self-regulation of the internet is inaccurate and told the House of Commons to police online content
Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains announced that Canadian companies are aiming to launch clinical trials as early as this summer for a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine.
An internal document at the Department of Industry said “zero” jobs were found to be created by a $1 billion subsidy, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
