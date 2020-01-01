Singh stands by comments calling Bloc Quebecois MP racist
The NDP leader is standing by the comments that resulted in his removal from the House of Commons on Wednesday after he called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist.
Trudeau had announced changes to the CERB on Monday, saying that the government was “working on a solution to extend the benefit for people who can’t return to work yet.”
The Liberal government's plan to suspend regular parliamentary sittings until September has been approved, sparking outrage from Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois.
