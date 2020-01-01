Ndp

Singh stands by comments calling Bloc Quebecois MP racist

The NDP leader is standing by the comments that resulted in his removal from the House of Commons on Wednesday after he called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

BREAKING: NDP leader booted out of Parliament for calling Quebec MP a racist

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has been kicked out of the House of Commons today after refusing to apologize for calling a Bloc Quebecois MP a racist.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

NDP supports spending bill, assuring no election amid pandemic

The Liberals are up against a confidence vote on Wednesday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is confident as he has gained support from New Democrat MPs.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Trudeau to announce CERB extension

Trudeau had announced changes to the CERB on Monday, saying that the government was “working on a solution to extend the benefit for people who can’t return to work yet.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

NDP start petition to defund police

The petition states that while Toronto police cost over $1 billion, the money is needed in other areas such as schools, homelessness and social housing.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Singh attacks Trudeau for CERB fraud plan and calls knee-taking hypocritical

Singh has criticized Trudeau in a press conference today, saying he should not be going after Canadians who have committed CERB fraud.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Selfish Liberal and NDP politicians give themselves a summer vacation while the rest of us face ongoing crisis

Liberal and NDP politicians have decided to go on vacation, stop doing their jobs, and break any solidarity that could have existed between our leaders and the Canadian people.

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Trudeau Liberals extend Parliamentary shut down until September

The Liberal government's plan to suspend regular parliamentary sittings until September has been approved, sparking outrage from Conservatives and the Bloc Quebecois.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trudeau government exchanges sick days for NDP votes to limit Parliamentary seatings through summer

Trudeau said he will encourage the provinces to implement 10 days of paid sick leave per year as Canada deals with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Jonathan Bradley Jonathan Bradley

NDP applies for Trudeau government's federal wage subsidy as donations drop-off

The New Democratic Party is now one of the organizations looking for a federal wage subsidy amid the pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Key Canadian meat supplier facing NDP attacks

An Alberta meat-processing plant is at the centre of a political storm after the CBC and Rachel Notley’s NDP attacked the plant.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau is exploiting the coronavirus crisis to silence free speech

Violating the sanctity of free speech unleashes a host of new possibilities for bad actors in government and threatens our ability to write articles like this one criticizing their actions.

Warren Steinley Warren Steinley

BREAKING: House of Commons to reconvene as Trudeau government and opposition reach possible deal

A source has confirmed that the Trudeau Liberals and opposition parties have a tentative deal in place.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Alberta NDP undermines Kenney's coronavirus measures, uses pandemic as a fundraising issue

The NDP has misappropriated Kenney’s statements, directed Facebook users to attack the premier, and have sent fundraising emails.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Ontario NDP leader says singing God Save the Queen is DRAGGING Ontario closer to colonialism

The leader of the official opposition in Ontario is saying that singing God Save the Queen drags Canada closer to colonialism.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

