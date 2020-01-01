Neo Nazi

Armed man charged with impersonating a federal officer at BLM protest

An armed man with a Nazi tattoo marched alongside the police at a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas, and is now facing down a charge of impersonating a federal officer.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Not everyone you disagree with is a Nazi

It's a classic rhetorical move in our modern times to call your opposition Nazis. Don't like what that guy said? He's a Nazi. But actually, he's not.

Ari Hoffman Ari Hoffman

Missing Manitoban with alleged neo-Nazi ties, arrested by FBI

A Canadian army reservist, who has been missing was arrested in the United States, allegedly has ties to a neo-Nazi group.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Army reservist raided by RCMP after allegations of involvement with far-right group

So far, no charges have been laid, but the raid certainly sent a message of zero-tolerance regarding members of the Canadian Armed Forces potentially being involved with such groups.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

