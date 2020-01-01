Netflix censors shows over blackface episodes
Netflix has taken it upon themselves to remove an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia over scenes featuring blackface.
A new witness has come forward claiming that Bill Clinton spent time with his friend Jeffrey Epstein at the financier's notorious orgy island—contradicting the former president's denials that he had ever visited there.
If you want to take your mind off of the gloomy reality outside with an even gloomier mirror of the world on TV, here are a few suggestions.
Going inside has made us realize that we are our own main characters. Joe Exotic shows us just how to be the hero we want in our own lives. Even if the price is our freedom.
The Brazilian comedy group behind Netflix’s new controversial comedy which depics Jesus as gay, has been firebombed.
Dave Chappelle pokes at the weak spots of America’s funny bone, causing the entire nation to squam just a bit. He makes us a tad uncomfortable, and even a bit defensive. But it’s at that point that a comedic master like Chappelle can say, “maybe it’s you that needs to calm down a bit.”