Netflix

Netflix censors shows over blackface episodes

Netflix has taken it upon themselves to remove an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia over scenes featuring blackface.

Collin Jones

Bill Clinton was spotted on Epstein's pedophile island, according to Netflix documentary

A new witness has come forward claiming that Bill Clinton spent time with his friend Jeffrey Epstein at the financier's notorious orgy island—contradicting the former president's denials that he had ever visited there.

Collin Jones

Luka Magnotta's mom pleas for her son's release from prison due to coronavirus threat

Magnotta is not eligible for "any form of parole" until June 4, 2034, according to Correctional Services Canada.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

7 post-apocalyptic Netflix shows to binge right now

If you want to take your mind off of the gloomy reality outside with an even gloomier mirror of the world on TV, here are a few suggestions.

Loraine Balita-Centeno

Carole Baskin fights back against Tiger King

Tiger King leaves people entertained, amused, and empty. Maybe Carole Baskin is the one really working for justice for big cats in captivity.

Holly Scheer

Six ways to fight boredom while self-isolating

From watching the Northern lights to hosting an online Karaoke party here are a few suggestions that will keep you indoors for a few weeks more.

Loraine Balita-Centeno

Tiger King: Police ask for new leads in connection with death of Carole Baskin's ex husband

Since the show's release, many people have accused Carole Baskin of being involved in the disappearance of her millionaire ex-husband, Jack (Don) Lewis.

Sam Edwards

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic is the hero we need right now

Going inside has made us realize that we are our own main characters. Joe Exotic shows us just how to be the hero we want in our own lives. Even if the price is our freedom.

Libby Emmons

Trudeau government looking to force news outlets to get government licences

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said the Trudeau government is considering making news outlets in Canada require a government licence to operate.

Graeme Gordon

Trudeau government told to force Netflix to make and play more Canadian shows: Report

A new report has suggested that the government force and tax streaming services, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, to play more Canadian content.

Nico Johnson

CBC asking Ottawa if it can broadcast less Canadian TV content: Report

The CBC is asking the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to lower TV content requirements, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.

Graeme Gordon

Group behind Netflix ‘gay Jesus’ show has HQ firebombed on Christmas eve

The Brazilian comedy group behind Netflix’s new controversial comedy which depics Jesus as gay, has been firebombed.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Trudeau government wants to enforce Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus to include more Canadian content

Liberals are planning to enforce more Canadian content on streaming sites

Sam Edwards

Dave Chappelle’s new special is hilarious despite what woke media tells you

Dave Chappelle pokes at the weak spots of America’s funny bone, causing the entire nation to squam just a bit. He makes us a tad uncomfortable, and even a bit defensive. But it’s at that point that a comedic master like Chappelle can say, “maybe it’s you that needs to calm down a bit.”

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

