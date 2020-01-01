NB machine shop ordered to take down advertisement—accused of misogynistic imagery
A billboard sign was taken down from Highway 15 between Moncton and Shediac after a number of complaints that the image of a mid-riff bearing woman was misogynistic.
Police in New Brunswick have seized dozens of weapons and drugs that are connected to an ongoing investigation and two women have been arrested.
A “not guilty” verdict has been given by a New Brunswick judge for the hit and run case that resulted in the death of Mi’kmaw youth Brady Francis.
According to the province’s health officials, an outbreak of whooping cough (Pertussis) has been declared in the Moncton and Miramichi areas in New Brunswick.
On Friday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs accused candidates of genuflecting to Quebec when asked if he thinks Quebec is treated like Canada’s favourite child. He affirmed that Quebec has always received special treatment.