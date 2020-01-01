New Brunswick

NB machine shop ordered to take down advertisement—accused of misogynistic imagery

A billboard sign was taken down from Highway 15 between Moncton and Shediac after a number of complaints that the image of a mid-riff bearing woman was misogynistic.



BC woman dead after shooting involving police officer in New Brunswick

A request was received by the Edmundston Police Force to check a woman at about 2:30 a.m. at an apartment building located on Canada Road.



Canadian woman not allowed attend mother's funeral due to social distancing, while mass protests rage on

Tanya Augustine was barred from being by her mother's side when she passed away.



Weapons and drugs seized in New Brunswick home search

Police in New Brunswick have seized dozens of weapons and drugs that are connected to an ongoing investigation and two women have been arrested.



New Brunswick reopening to foreign workers

New Brunswick’s ban on temporary foreign workers has been reversed nearly a month after it was announced.



Lobster season starts today with students replacing foreign workers

With lobster season set to open in New Brunswick today, and processing beginning on Sunday, workers are in demand. Normally foreign workers fill this gap.



N.B. to ban foreign workers, premier says he 'won't apologize for protecting New Brunswickers'

The government of New Brunswick will now ban any new temporary foreign workers from their province in an attempt to minimize the risk of COVID-19.



Judge finds Maurice Johnson not guilty in fatal hit and run of Indigenous youth

A “not guilty” verdict has been given by a New Brunswick judge for the hit and run case that resulted in the death of Mi’kmaw youth Brady Francis.



An estimated 300,000 contaminated Chinese coronavirus tests sent across Canada

The test kits arrived in Canada in Winnipeg, then were sent to New Brunswick.



Retired 85-year-old nurse returns to work to help seniors during coronavirus

An 85-year-old woman has come out of retirement to resume her former duties as a registered nurse in order to help care for senior citizens in New Brunswick.



High number of fire- and water-related deaths in Atlantic Canada in 2019: Report

At least 58 fire- and water-related deaths were recorded by the Red Cross in Atlantic Canada.



Health officials declare whooping cough outbreak in two areas of New Brunswick

According to the province’s health officials, an outbreak of whooping cough (Pertussis) has been declared in the Moncton and Miramichi areas in New Brunswick.



Tens of thousands of homes in Maritimes without power

At 7 am more than 60,000 homes were without power.



New Brunswick premier slams Bloc Quebecois on national television over pipeline comments

The Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs went on the offensive on CTV Power Play this morning accusing the Bloc Quebecois of looking out for their own ends while the rest of the country hangs out to dry.



New Brunswick Premier accuses candidates of treating Quebec like Canada’s ‘favourite child’

On Friday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs accused candidates of genuflecting to Quebec when asked if he thinks Quebec is treated like Canada’s favourite child. He affirmed that Quebec has always received special treatment.



