New York

NYPD officers may be considering 'blue flu' sick out on Independence Day

Reports have surfaced of flyers being passed among New York Police Department (NYPD) members encouraging them to begin a strike on July 4.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio scolds Jewish community after they cut locks to local playground

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out against a Jewish community after they cut the locks on the gates of a playground in their community.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WATCH: Jews in New York City cut the lock that the mayor put on their local park

Bill de Blasio sealed the gates of a playground in a Jewish neighbourhood today. This evening, the community came together and sheered those gates apart.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

New York City mayor tells contact tracers to NOT ask if COVID positive people attended George Floyd protests

That there continues to be fines and penalties for those who gather for reasons other than to protest on behalf of Black Lives Matter makes a mockery of our city and state officials.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

The NYC school system is teaching my ten-year-old son that he's racist

What my son heard was that he is racist and doesn’t even know it, and that his parents and grandparents provided this legacy to him.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

AOC mocks white people with the unfounded idea of 'White Fragility'

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) chalked up anger and frustration from white people as merely a side effect of what is known as "white fragility"

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Trump tweets that 75-year-old Buffalo man pushed by police officers may be Antifa agitator

Trump took to Twitter to suggest that a 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by riot police in Buffalo, New York may have been an Antifa agitator.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Man stabs NYPD police officer, yells 'Allahu Akbar'

The NYPD recently released a video showing an officer getting stabbed in the neck by an unprovoked assailant in Flatbush on Wednesday.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Elite New York professors celebrate the destruction of their city

Professors at two of New York’s most prestigious universities have advocated for and praised the violence that has come to be associated with the aftermath of daily protests in New York.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Canadian journalist arrested in New York City for covering riots, still detained

Slatz said that police arrested her for breaking the curfew set in place to curb rioting, despite there being a clear exception for journalists. Slatz is being held at the Brooklyn central booking station.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Gun-wielding man shot and killed by NYPD in Brooklyn

A gun-wielding man was fatally shot by police on Tuesday night after the suspect shot another man at a Brooklyn housing complex in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

BREAKING: NY Governor Cuomo threatens to 'displace' Mayor de Blasio and bring in the National Guard

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that given the failure of Mayor Bill de Blasio to get control of New York City last night, he may take action to remove the mayor from his post.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

Police kneel in solidarity with peaceful protesters all across the country

All across the US, police officers have met those angered by the tragic death of George Floyd to communicate that both parties are in agreement that things need to change in law enforcement.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

NYPD to consider charging 'Central Park Karen' with a false police call

The NYPD is deciding if charges should be brought against a woman who made a call to police after a black man asked her to put her dog on a leash in Central Park.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Violent protests flare across the US over George Floyd's death

Protests over George Floyd's violent death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on Monday have continued to rock major US cities.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Most Read new-york