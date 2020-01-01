NYPD officers may be considering 'blue flu' sick out on Independence Day
Reports have surfaced of flyers being passed among New York Police Department (NYPD) members encouraging them to begin a strike on July 4.
That there continues to be fines and penalties for those who gather for reasons other than to protest on behalf of Black Lives Matter makes a mockery of our city and state officials.
The NYPD recently released a video showing an officer getting stabbed in the neck by an unprovoked assailant in Flatbush on Wednesday.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that given the failure of Mayor Bill de Blasio to get control of New York City last night, he may take action to remove the mayor from his post.