Ethical journalism suffers under the yoke of progressive ideology

It’s anyone's guess what losing ethical journalism will do to us as the mainstream media continues to push big tech to destroy heterodox outlets.

Peter Pischke Peter Pischke

A 'colour revolution' is coming for the US with aims to topple the world's only superpower

What is happening to the dismayed and hapless liberals across America are the fruits of their own trees they planted.

Sumantra Maitra Sumantra Maitra

Eat meat to save the world

A recent New York Times article claims that “If you care about the working poor, about racial justice, and about climate change, you have to stop eating animals.” This isn’t quite right.

Mikhaila Peterson and Carnivore Aurelius Mikhaila Peterson and Carnivore Aurelius

Tom Cotton’s New York Times op-ed prompts unhinged liberal meltdown

In a coordinated effort, dozens of New York Times employees tweeted that the publication of Cotton’s opinion piece “puts black New York Times staff in danger.”

Brad Polumbo Brad Polumbo

Believe Tara Reade but vote for Joe Biden anyway, says The New York Times

“Suck it up and make the utilitarian bargain,” writes Linda Hirshman in the op ed page of today’s The New York Times. She’s talking, of course, about Joe Biden.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

When it comes to coronavirus, the media is more reckless than Trump

Even when something Trump says with regard to medical treatments for coronavirus pans out, it is pilloried simply because of its association with Trump.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

'Hot mic' video of NYT journalist at the White House saying 'We’ve all been vaccinated around here' goes viral

A "hot mic" video showing Fox News’ John Roberts and New York Times photographer Doug Mills talking about the coronavirus pandemic in the White House briefing room has gone viral online.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

The liberal media owes Brett Kavanaugh a major apology

It’s not that Reade’s story is flimsy or that she’s not creditable, it’s that Biden is the guy going up against Trump.

Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson

The New York Times protects Joe Biden from sexual assault allegation

“We found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden, beyond hugs, kisses, and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.”

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

De Blasio pleads with US to send supplies to NYC

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio has issued an urgent missive to the rest of the country to send medical supplies to New York. The City barely has a week of supplies left.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

WATCH: MSNBC and NYT journalists fail at basic math

MSNBC, The New York Times, unable to do math on live television, present false information, and then analyze its ramifications.

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

New York Times publishes op-ed by TALIBAN leader

The New York Times published an opinion piece by a Taliban terrorist who the US government has a $10 million bounty on.

Anna Slatz Anna Slatz

NYT columnist Paul Krugman claims child porn on his computer ‘could be’ Qanon

American economist and New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman claims his IP address has been used to download child pornography.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

The New York Times is tougher on beloved coach than it is on terrorists

The New York Times have received negative backlash on Twitter following the disparaging obituary of beloved sports coach Sam Wyche.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

