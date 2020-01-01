Ethical journalism suffers under the yoke of progressive ideology
It’s anyone's guess what losing ethical journalism will do to us as the mainstream media continues to push big tech to destroy heterodox outlets.
In a coordinated effort, dozens of New York Times employees tweeted that the publication of Cotton’s opinion piece “puts black New York Times staff in danger.”
It’s not that Reade’s story is flimsy or that she’s not creditable, it’s that Biden is the guy going up against Trump.
MSNBC, The New York Times, unable to do math on live television, present false information, and then analyze its ramifications.