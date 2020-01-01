New Zealand opens up as coronavirus continues downward trend
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is moving the alert level down from 4, as "there is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand."
The gunman who killed 51 people in attacks at two seperate Christchurch, New Zealand mosques has plead guilty to all charges.
A 23-year-old suspect is now in custody following a nationwide manhunt in relation to the murder 33-year-old Sean McKinnon, from Australia, reports Waikato Police in a news release.