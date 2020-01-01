New Zealand

New Zealand opens up as coronavirus continues downward trend

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is moving the alert level down from 4, as "there is no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand."

Libby Emmons Libby Emmons

New Zealand government bans books as 'non-essential'

Under the onerous orders of Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand has banned the sale of books, deeming them non-essential items.

Ian Miles Cheong Ian Miles Cheong

New Zealand prime minister takes huge pay cut, while Trudeau approves MPs' raise

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is taking a 20 percent pay cut over the course of six months due to the economic strain of coronavirus.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

BREAKING: Christchurch mosque shooter pleads guilty to 51 murders

The gunman who killed 51 people in attacks at two seperate Christchurch, New Zealand mosques has plead guilty to all charges.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

WATCH: New Zealand volcanic eruption, kills at least five

A volcano erupted without warning on a New Zealand island on Monday, killing at least five and injuring another 12.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

New Zealand MP says “Ok Boomer” to colleague in Parliament, goes viral

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick said, “Ok Boomer” to an older MP trying to disrupt her speech in the New Zealand Parliament.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Vegan protesters block shoppers from buying meat

A supermarket in New Zealand was ground zero for a clash between vegan protesters and meat-eaters.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Suspect in custody for the murder of Canadian woman’s fiancé in New Zealand

A 23-year-old suspect is now in custody following a nationwide manhunt in relation to the murder 33-year-old Sean McKinnon, from Australia, reports Waikato Police in a news release.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Canadian woman’s fiancé killed in random attack while working in New Zealand

Thirty-two-year-old Bianca Buckley of Nova Scotia is devastated after her Australian fiancé, 33-year-old Australian national Sean McKinnon, was shot down in a seemingly random act of violence early Friday morning.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

