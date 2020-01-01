Pregnant woman loses her baby after coronavirus crisis prevented ultrasound at hospital
A woman from Carbonear, St. John's is devastated after she found out that the baby she was carrying for eight weeks had died.
A dog that escaped her owners backyard near Brigus Junction, Newfoundland, last April has finally returned home after missing for almost a year.
Police were called to St. John’s on Wednesday night after many reports were made of a Moose walking down Cashin Avenue near the centre of the city.
The resignation came one day after a recording was released wherein Trimper can be heard accusing the Innu of Labrador of being prone to playing “the race card” to get what they want.
According to police, nineteen criminal investigations comprised Project Bullfight, which were sequentially completed over a five-day period leading to the arrests of 16 individuals, three of which were already wanted on warrants.