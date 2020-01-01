Newfoundland

Pregnant woman loses her baby after coronavirus crisis prevented ultrasound at hospital

A woman from Carbonear, St. John's is devastated after she found out that the baby she was carrying for eight weeks had died.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canadian woman denied right to attend mother's funeral due to coronavirus travel ban

Newfoundland and Labrador’s coronavirus travel ban is being challenged by a woman who claims she was stopped from travelling there for her mother's funeral.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Newfoundland police receive powers to enter homes, stop vehicles, detain citizens during pandemic

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has given police new powers to enforce public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

NEW FOUND DOG: Zoe comes home after being lost almost a year

A dog that escaped her owners backyard near Brigus Junction, Newfoundland, last April has finally returned home after missing for almost a year.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Liberal Newfoundland & Labrador premier steps down amidst corruption scandal

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Dwight Ball is stepping down as premier of the province after five years in the position amidst spending scandal.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Pedestrian hit by snowplow in Newfoundland

A pedestrian was hit by a snowplow Wednesday in Newfoundland. The accident took place close to Memorial University’s St. John’s campus.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Snowstorms to hit over 16 million Canadians this week

Millions of Canadians from Windsor-Quebec City corridor all the way to Newfoundland and Labrador, will be facing snowstorms that blanket 2,500 km.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Moose gets police escort through streets of St John’s

Police were called to St. John’s on Wednesday night after many reports were made of a Moose walking down Cashin Avenue near the centre of the city.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

THERE’S SNOW ESCAPE: Newfoundlanders share images and videos of massive blizzard

The massive blizzard that pummelled St. John’s NL and the surrounding area has left many stranded. Shocking photos and videos are pouring in.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

High number of fire- and water-related deaths in Atlantic Canada in 2019: Report

At least 58 fire- and water-related deaths were recorded by the Red Cross in Atlantic Canada.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Woman allegedly removed by Liberal staffer after asking Trudeau a question

A woman claims that a Liberal staffer grabbed her and forced her to leave a campaign event after she confronted the prime minister with a question.

Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Cosmin Dzsurdzsa

“Race card” comment leads to Liberal cabinet minister’s resignation

The resignation came one day after a recording was released wherein Trimper can be heard accusing the Innu of Labrador of being prone to playing “the race card” to get what they want.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

RCMP bust sixteen in connection to Newfoundland drug trafficking operation

According to police, nineteen criminal investigations comprised Project Bullfight, which were sequentially completed over a five-day period leading to the arrests of 16 individuals, three of which were already wanted on warrants.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Power outage results in 2,200-litre oil spill near St. John’s, N.L.

A power outage at a St John’s, N.L. Oil platform has caused roughly 2,200 litres of oil to spill into the ocean, according to a statement from Hibernian Management and Development Company.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Newfoundland man found not guilty in child sex doll case

Kenneth Harrisson, a 54-year-old man who was accussed of possessing child pornography in the form of a child sex doll has been found not guilty by a Newfoundland court today.

Yanky Pollak Yanky Pollak

Most Read newfoundland