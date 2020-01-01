NFL aims to have stadiums full of fans come next season despite virus
Luckily for the NFL, they were able to go through with the Super Bowl and finish their season on a high note at the start of February.
Dave Daubenmire wants to sue the NFL for trillions for the sexual nature of the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
Owners and general managers assessed that signing Kaepernick wasn’t worth the risk. Kaepernick’s resume, while decent enough for a young career, wasn’t worth the trouble of signing him to a team. But this in and of itself has caused the NFL to go through some very notable woes.