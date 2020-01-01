Nfl

NFL aims to have stadiums full of fans come next season despite virus

Luckily for the NFL, they were able to go through with the Super Bowl and finish their season on a high note at the start of February.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: NFL proposes higher draft picks for teams if they hire minority coaches, GMs

New rules are being proposed in the NFL that will improve the draft position of teams that hire a person of colour as their head coach or general manager.

Sam Edwards

American FCC flooded with Super Bowl halftime show complaints

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show has drawn many complaints from viewers. Some NFL fans were upset by the performances of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Quinn Patrick

US far-right Christian plans to sue NFL for ‘pornographic’ halftime show

Dave Daubenmire wants to sue the NFL for trillions for the sexual nature of the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Quinn Patrick

Jemele Hill tried to cancel NFL player Nick Bosa just before the Super Bowl

Cancel culture does know how to take a day off. Just before the Superbowl, Jemele Hill took to Twitter to attempt to cancel NFL football player Nick Bosa.

Ian Miles Cheong

Supreme Court overturns decision that allowed U.S. Super Bowl ads in Canadian broadcast

Canadians hoping to tune in to American Super Bowl commercials again this year are in for a letdown.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Andrew Luck’s retirement forces debate over violent sports

Not since Barry Sanders, legendary Detroit Lions running back, unexpectedly retired in 1998 has a star NFL player walked away during their most productive years.

Jordan Goldstein

Forget Colin Kaepernick—Jay-Z will make the NFL great again

Owners and general managers assessed that signing Kaepernick wasn’t worth the risk. Kaepernick’s resume, while decent enough for a young career, wasn’t worth the trouble of signing him to a team. But this in and of itself has caused the NFL to go through some very notable woes.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

