BREAKING: Multiple sources say Auston Matthews has tested positive for COVID-19

NHL sources have confirmed to the Toronto Sun that Auston Matthews, the alternate Captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs has tested positive for COVID-19.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

NHL legend Pavel Datsyuk 'holed up' at Russian monastery with coronavirus conspiracy theorist priest

Former NHL Player Pavel Datsyuk is allegedly hiding out in a Russian monastery along with a priest who believes coronavirus is a conspiracy.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney writes letter to Trudeau asking for exemption for pro athletes

Kenney asked that foreign professional athletes be exempt from the 14-day quarantine period that is currently required for people entering the country.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

NHL plans to head to playoffs with 24-team format

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has announced that the league will abandon the remainder of the season and go straight to playoffs.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

WATCH: NHL player gets clean and sober, returns and scores hat trick

It was an emotional scene in Ottawa as Senators player Bobby Ryan made a triumphant return after going through alcohol rehab for 100 days.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty cleared of assault allegation

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot came into some hot water recently for allegedly punching a 13-year-old fan, however a police investigation says no.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Canadian soldier mom returns home from Middle East to surprise son

Eight-year-old Ryker was called to centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop alongside his dad, Sgt. Ryan Gagne. The boy’s soldier mom came as well to surprise him.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Philadelphia Flyers’ Gritty under investigation for assault

The Philadelphia Flyers’ beloved mascot Gritty is being investigated by police after a father claimed that the big, orange, furry monster punched his son.

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

P.K. Subban gets engagement ring for Christmas in ‘non-traditional move’

P.K. Subban got an engagement ring from his girlfriend Lindsey Vonn for Christmas in what the couple are calling a ‘non-traditional move’ culturally.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Another NHL coach fired for ‘unprofessional conduct’

The Dallas Stars have fired their head coach Jim Montgomery for “unprofessional conduct.”

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

‘Code of Conduct’ coming to NHL after bad behaviour comes to light: Report

Sportsnet journalist Elliotte Freeman reported that the NHL is coming out with a new Code of Conduct after a slew of misbehaviour has come to light.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

