BREAKING: Multiple sources say Auston Matthews has tested positive for COVID-19
NHL sources have confirmed to the Toronto Sun that Auston Matthews, the alternate Captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs has tested positive for COVID-19.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has announced that the league will abandon the remainder of the season and go straight to playoffs.
The Philadelphia Flyers’ beloved mascot Gritty is being investigated by police after a father claimed that the big, orange, furry monster punched his son.