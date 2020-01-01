Northwest Territories

Bell Let’s Talk partners up to end stigma around mental health

Bell Let’s Talk is teaming up with the Northwestel and government of the NWT on a $500,000 collaboration to support the Strongest Families Institute.

Yellowknife man charged and arrested for child pornography offences

Sixty-two-year-old Mario Laplante has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Making Available Child Pornography under Sec 163.1(4) and Sec 163.1(3) of Canada’s Criminal Code.

French composer dies from bear attack while gathering nature sounds in Northwest Territories

French composer for the Brittany Symphony Orchestra Julien Gauthier is dead following a sudden encounter with a bear while gathering sounds for a music project in the Northwest Territories.

