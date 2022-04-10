Nova Scotia

Families of Nova Scotia shooting victims launch class-action lawsuit against RCMP

The families of the Nova Scotians killed and injured during the mass shooting in April have filed a proposed class-action against the RCMP.

Nova Scotia woman attacked and killed by her pit bull

It has been confirmed by the RCMP that a woman who was found dead in Nova Scotia was killed by her dog.

Tip warned that Nova Scotia shooter wanted to 'kill a cop' nine years ago

Police agencies throughout Nova Scotia received a warning in May 2011 that a man named Gabriel Wortman had a collection of guns and planned “to kill a cop."

Trudeau won't commit to inquiry into Nova Scotia mass shooting

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not commit to an inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, the deadliest in Canadian history.

Canadian woman denied right to attend mother's funeral due to coronavirus travel ban

Newfoundland and Labrador’s coronavirus travel ban is being challenged by a woman who claims she was stopped from travelling there for her mother's funeral.

How a small Nova Scotia lab is providing Tesla with battery research

Dalhousie University experts in Halifax, Nova Scotia are providing Tesla with top battery research and development.

NS shooter had been reported to police for domestic abuse and illegal firearms years earlier

A former neighbor of the gunman behind Nova Scotia's mass shooting says she reported his domestic violence and inventory of firearms to the RCMP years ago.

No new information found on missing Nova Scotia boy, search enters sixth day

Search teams still have not been able to locate a missing three-year-old boy who was last seen in his grandmother’s backyard in Truro, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP: Shooter used semi-automatic handguns, rifles, only one traces back to Canada

"The remaining guns that were recovered are believed to have been obtained from the United States," the RCMP have confirmed.

Focus turns to recovery in NS as search to find missing toddler enters third day

A Nova Scotia toddler has now been missing for three days after he was last seen in his grandmother's yard in Truro.

Two Nova Scotia hospitals are in lockdown for unknown reasons

Two Nova Scotia Hospitals have gone into lockdown as of Friday morning—NSHA believes situations are separate.

Cockpit voice recorder recovered from Canadian military helicopter crash, 5 people still missing

The helicopter crashed in the ocean west of the Greek mainland on Wednesday evening.

RCMP say NS shooter had authentic police uniform

RCMP in Nova Scotia say the mass shooter had various authentic police uniforms and are unsure how he acquired them.

Toronto Star pins 'toxic masculinity' as a culprit in Nova Scotia massacre

This isn't the Star's first rodeo in blaming frail masculinity for a rampage. In 2018, the Star blamed the Danforth shooting in Toronto on masculinity and rejection.

BREAKING: Nova Scotia RCMP tells residents to stay indoors after unconfirmed reports of gun shots in two neighbourhoods

Nova Scotia RCMP has advised residents to stay indoors following reports of gun shots fired in the Haliburton area of Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia.

