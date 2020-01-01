Nursing Home

Ontario will fully fund nursing homes regardless of lower occupancies

Long-term care facilities are receiving full funding from the province for the remainder of 2020 despite mandated reduced occupancy rates.

Visits to those suffering neglect in care homes must be allowed to resume

“My mom is calling every day asking why I don’t want to visit her anymore... She does not know what is going on, why she can’t leave, and why I cannot come and see her."

BREAKING: Trudeau can't answer whether or not he's afraid of Xi Jinping

When asked if he was afraid of Xi Jinping, Trudeau said: "Every step of the way, we have listened to our security agencies, our intelligence services, to work with our allies."

WATCH: NYC nurse speaks out on Cuomo's coronavirus nursing home scandal

A nurse from Manhattan who has been working in a nursing home during the coronavirus pandemic, spoke to OAN's Jack Posobiec yesterday to give her account of conditions in those homes.

The coronavirus exposes the need for compassionate palliative care

Many are left wondering why we can crowd around in a Walmart or Canadian Tire, but are not able to be with our loved ones in the final days of their life.

103-year-old woman survives coronavirus and celebrates with a beer

Jennie Stejna, a 103-year-old woman from Easton, Massachusetts recently survived her bout with COVID-19 and decided to celebrate with a beer.

Nursing home deaths do not justify society's lockdowns

Using the excessive numbers of fatalities at nursing homes to justify the overly cautious behaviour of those who are at minimal risk is an insult to those who need our care most.

Brutal viral video of nursing home assault results in arrest

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a video went viral of him assaulting an elderly man in a Detroit nursing home.

Cuomo and other governors blame Trump for their own deadly nursing home failures

Governors that have engaged in lockdowns and enforced quarantines and business closures for all of their residents have sorely neglected their nursing home populations.

Senior left behind at Ontario care home after it was evacuated due to coronavirus outbreak

An outbreak at the Rosslyn Retirement Residence in Hamilton resulted in dozens of residents and staff being evacuated, with one resident being forgotten.

Outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon declared over

An outbreak of coronavirus that tore through a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario recently has been declared finished, according to Global News.

Quebec nurse fakes symptoms to get coronavirus test—results return positive

Nurse Kristy-Lyn Kemp did not display any symptoms for COVID-19 when she faked coronavirus symptoms so she could be tested. The results returned positive.

Daughter uses a bucket truck to visit her Holocaust survivor father in a care home

A 95-year-old Holocaust survivor in Toronto received a special visit from his daughter on Friday after six weeks in quarantine.

17 dead bodies found crammed into 4-person nursing home morgue

An anonymous tip led to the discovery of 17 bodies packed into a four-person morgue in northern New Jersey.

Doug Ford's mother-in-law at Toronto long-term care home with coronavirus outbreak

At least five coronavirus deaths have been seen at the West Park Long-Term Care home in Toronto, which is managed by Extendicare.

