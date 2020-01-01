Oil Sands

Trudeau avoids questions on Alberta oil sands mine being possibly killed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the government is going through a process to determine whether the Teck Frontier Mine is in the national interest.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Albertans feel worse off, spend less: poll

A new Ipsos poll shows Albertans are feeling poorer in life, and are spending less than in any other Canadian province.

Siddak Ahuja Siddak Ahuja

Greta Thunberg says Canadian oil and gas violates children’s rights

Thunberg and 15 other youth climate activists sent a letter to Trudeau claiming that Canada is violating children’s rights with its oil and gas production.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Alberta and B.C. suffer massive job losses

A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Kenney wears ‘I LOVE CANADIAN OIL & GAS’ sweater to Grey Cup, causes controversy

Jason Kenney was spotted on-field wearing an “I HEART CANADIAN OIL & GAS” sweater at the 107th Grey Cup last night, hosted in Calgary.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

USEFUL IDIOTS: Foreign-funded groups attack Alberta oil

All freedom-loving Canadians must speak out against foreign-funded activists. We must stand up for Alberta’s energy industry

Spencer Fernando Spencer Fernando

Parliament policy banning ‘I love Canadian oil & gas’ tee remains a mystery

Ten weeks after parliament security banned pro-oil and gas t-shirt worn by tourist, a Saskatchewan senator still hasn’t been answered on who drove the decision.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

EnCana leaving ‘terrible development’, ‘death blow’ for Canadian energy sector: Alberta experts

As far back as 2007, EnCana was shedding Canadian assets, beginning with its holdings in the Mackenzie River basin (Northwest Territories) after the writing was on the wall for the failed Mackenzie Gas Pipeline.

Jason Unrau Jason Unrau

Will Canada survive this federal election?

Canada appears headed for a train wreck due to the widening chasm on energy, climate and finance policy between Alberta and Ottawa.

Patrick Moore Patrick Moore

Alberta government has no plans to see Greta Thunberg during her visit

Alberta’s Provincial government has said they will not do anything to arrange a meeting with infamous climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

Singh reassures oil sands workers, promises to help them find jobs if climate change policies are implemented

“These are ways for<br /> people with the skills in the resource sector to put those to use in other<br /> sectors,” Singh said.“We can make that happen. It’s about commitments, it’s about having the courage to do it and we’re ready to do it.”

Dylan Gibbons Dylan Gibbons

GRETA ALBERTA BOUND: Thunberg likely going to sermonize against oil sands

Climate change environmentalist movement leader Greta Thunberg is going to speak in Alberta.

Graeme Gordon Graeme Gordon

