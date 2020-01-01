Trudeau avoids questions on Alberta oil sands mine being possibly killed
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the government is going through a process to determine whether the Teck Frontier Mine is in the national interest.
A recent study by Statistics Canada revealed that Alberta and B.C. have lost 36,000 jobs in November alone.
As far back as 2007, EnCana was shedding Canadian assets, beginning with its holdings in the Mackenzie River basin (Northwest Territories) after the writing was on the wall for the failed Mackenzie Gas Pipeline.
"These are ways for people with the skills in the resource sector to put those to use in other sectors," Singh said. "We can make that happen. It's about commitments, it's about having the courage to do it and we're ready to do it."