The oil and gas sector has been devastated by the drop in oil prices alongside plummeting demand due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Canada’s oil price dropped into negative territory today, as futures traders began ditching their contracts for May delivery.
A new Canadian documentary from True North called Calgary in Crisis focuses on the economic crisis faced by the city of Calgary as a result of the collapsing oil and gas industry.
Teck Resources has withdrawn its $20-billion Frontier oilsands mine according to a letter by CEO Don Lindsay to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday.
