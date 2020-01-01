Oilsands

Green Party, Bloc Quebecois ask Trudeau to kill oil industry

The oil and gas sector has been devastated by the drop in oil prices alongside plummeting demand due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Canadian oil trading at record low -$37.63

Canada’s oil price dropped into negative territory today, as futures traders began ditching their contracts for May delivery.

New film shows how Calgary went from prosperous to poor under Trudeau government

A new Canadian documentary from True North called Calgary in Crisis focuses on the economic crisis faced by the city of Calgary as a result of the collapsing oil and gas industry.

Teck Resources withdraws its oilsands mine application

Teck Resources has withdrawn its $20-billion Frontier oilsands mine according to a letter by CEO Don Lindsay to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday.

