Two police officers shot at traffic stop, manhunt underway in Tulsa

A manhunt is currently in progress in Tulsa, Oklahoma following the shooting of two Tulsa police officers on Monday morning.

National Guard called in for Trump rally security

The Army National Guard in Oklahoma is calling on 250 soldiers for security at President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, say authorities.

Trump discouraged from holding Tulsa rally yet OK protests continue

The head of the Tulsa Health Department expressed his wishes that an upcoming rally for the Trump campaign be postponed due to a surge in new coronavirus cases in the county.

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic is the hero we need right now

Going inside has made us realize that we are our own main characters. Joe Exotic shows us just how to be the hero we want in our own lives. Even if the price is our freedom.

