Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.
Omar Khadr made his first public speaking appearance yesterday in Halifax on a panel discussing child soldiers.
CBC’s Nahlah Ayed is no longer going to moderate a discussion at Dalhousie University in Halifax that includes Omar Khadr as a guest speaker.
Omar Khadr, the infamous and well-paid convicted terrorist and real-life supervillain will be featured as a keynote speaker at Dalhousie University.
