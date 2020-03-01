Omar Khadr

Omar Khadr’s lawyer appointed judge by the Trudeau government in Alberta

Justin Trudeau’s government has appointed one of Omar Khadr’s lawyers to a judicial appointment in the province of Alberta.

WATCH: University crowd gives Omar Khadr a standing ovation

Omar Khadr made his first public speaking appearance yesterday in Halifax on a panel discussing child soldiers.

CBC pulls out of Omar Khadr speaking event in Halifax

CBC’s Nahlah Ayed is no longer going to moderate a discussion at Dalhousie University in Halifax that includes Omar Khadr as a guest speaker.

Omar Khadr is giving a keynote address at Dalhousie University

Omar Khadr, the infamous and well-paid convicted terrorist and real-life supervillain will be featured as a keynote speaker at Dalhousie University.

