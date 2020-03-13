WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.
Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.
Coronavirus centres across Ontario will be opening in the coming days, as the province and the country begin to put measures in place that will protect Canadians from the highly contagious virus.
An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.
The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years
Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a…