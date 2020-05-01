Ontario News

Why is Ontario still locked down?

When will the Ontario Government stop violating Charter freedoms and destroying livelihoods by enforcing a lockdown that causes more harm than good?

John Carpay

Ontario town Vaughan petitioned for name change due to racist past

An online petition is collecting signatures with the hopes of renaming the city of Vaughan, Ontario after complaints about the man it was named after.

Sam Edwards

Canadian petition to declare church an essential service gains traction as lockdowns continue

A two-month-old petition has found a new set of legs, as frustrated church-goers sign an online petition addressed to Doug Ford , encouraging the premier to reopen the province's churches.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Motion to defund Toronto police going to city council

Two Toronto city councillors are pushing for a 10 percent reduction in the police force’s budget in 2021 as tensions continue over police violence and racism.

Sam Edwards

Police arrest suspect involved in eastern Ontario shooting and arson

Ontario police have made an arrest following a shooting and a fire in Parham, Ontario— a village located about an hour north of Kingston.

Sam Edwards

North Bay police asking for assistance in locating missing 12-year-old girl

Maxine Dauphinais, 12, was last seen just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday at her Sudbury home on Douglas Street.

Sam Edwards

Jane Philpott appointed to lead Ontario's pandemic data effort

The Progressive Conservative government in Ontario has appointed Jane Philpott, the former federal cabinet minister, to lead the pandemic data effort.

Sam Edwards

WATCH: Six-year-old boy and his mother almost shot in incident that killed Toronto rapper

A gunfight that killed Dimarjio Jenkings in Toronto has footage that reveals bullets fired nearly also hit a mother and her six-year-old son.

Quinn Patrick

RCMP physically removes Rebel News journalist from Trudeau press conference

An RCMP officer physically removed a Rebel News journalist who was trying to attend one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's press conferences.

Collin Jones

Ontario politician sends cardboard cutout of himself to ceremony for optimal social distancing

Conservative MPP for Scarborough-North Raymond Cho appeared at a charity donation ceremony on Wednesday in the form of a cardboard cutout.

Barrett Wilson

Ford announces government will take over several long term care homes, WILL NOT fire minister of long-term care

Ford announced today that, effective immediately, the Ford government has begun the process of taking over management of the five homes highlighted in the report.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

BREAKING: Ford visibly emotional, calls for justice for long-term care home residents

Doug Ford has discussed the healthcare crisis in Ontario's long-term care home, telling reporters that there will be justice for the affected families.

Nico Johnson

Indoor spaces are more dangerous than outdoors for coronavirus spread

Public outrage ensued after videos and pictures emerged showing thousands of people in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Sam Edwards

Toronto officials may shut down parks after thousands gather on Saturday

Toronto officials expressed discontent on Saturday after large crowds gathered at a downtown Toronto Park to enjoy the weather decided to ignore the physical distancing protocols.

Collin Jones

WATCH: A downtown Toronto park is PACKED as residents ignore social distancing bylaws

Things are opening up and it appears that Toronto residents are eager to see a return to normal as they flooded Trinity Bellwoods park today, flouting social distancing bylaws.

Barrett Wilson

