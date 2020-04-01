Canadian Senate on alert after madman sends 'COVID-infected letters' to staff
The Canadian Senate has been put on high alert after a letter was sent to senate offices the contents of which claimed that it was covered in coronavirus.
"Even as we protest and demonstrate in order to create a better world. We have to get that balance right ... It was the right choice," Trudeau said.
The Mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson took to Twitter to post his thoughts in the wake of George Floyd's murder, according to CTV News.
Dr. Etches claims that no one consulted her before citizens were asked to stop visiting their loved ones outside their windows at Ottawa’s long-term care homes.