Canadian Senate on alert after madman sends 'COVID-infected letters' to staff

The Canadian Senate has been put on high alert after a letter was sent to senate offices the contents of which claimed that it was covered in coronavirus.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Federal bureaucrats spend $6,000 in taxpayer money on bowling party

A federal government agency spent nearly $6,000 in taxpayer money on a bowling party and Valentine's Day candy.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Canada Explained: why is Ottawa Canada’s Capital?

Well, this week, TPM's Canada Explained examined why Ottawa is Canada's capital.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Trudeau defends decision to attend protest with thousands, breaking his own social distancing rules

"Even as we protest and demonstrate in order to create a better world. We have to get that balance right ... It was the right choice," Trudeau said.

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ottawa restaurant fined for allowing patrons to wait on patio—days after thousands protest nearby

The Grand Pizzeria in Ottawa was fined $880 for allowing people to wait on its patio for take-out orders, just days after thousands of protestors flooded the streets.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

WATCH: Justin Trudeau kneels at protest over death of George Floyd

Trudeau was also seen clapping and nodding his head when a speaker at the event said that it was up to Canadians to be either a "racist or an anti-racist."

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Roberto Wakerell-Cruz

Ottawa to mandate face masks on public transit

Passengers in Ottawa attempting to catch the bus or board a train after June 15th will want to bring a mask with them if they want to hitch a ride.

Leonardo Briceno Leonardo Briceno

Ottawa Mayor attends protests, tells Canadians to stand against racism

The Mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson took to Twitter to post his thoughts in the wake of George Floyd's murder, according to CTV News.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

WATCH: Moose cools off in Ontario man's backyard pool

An Ottawa man woke up to rather Canadian surprise on Friday morning when he came out to his backyard to find a moose cooling off in his swimming pool.

Quinn Patrick Quinn Patrick

Ex-Ontario Green Party candidate attacks white males, police, and Canada

The Green Party candidate in the 2018 provincial election in Ottawa Centre has made some eyebrow raising comments on social media.

Nico Johnson Nico Johnson

Ottawa bylaw officers cracking down on parks and parties

Bylaw officers in Ottawa are now able to give fines to anyone taking part in a house party or coming together in the city's parks and public spaces.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Ottawa Public Health not consulted about ban on window visits at long-term care homes

Dr. Etches claims that no one consulted her before citizens were asked to stop visiting their loved ones outside their windows at Ottawa’s long-term care homes.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

Ottawa tells citizens to stop visiting their loved ones at long-term care home windows

The city of Ottawa has told families to no longer visit their elderly loved ones at their windows in long-term care homes in order to ensure "physical distancing."

Barrett Wilson Barrett Wilson

Ottawa police officers charged with selling information to tow truck drivers

Three Ottawa police constables are being charged for breach of trust and fraud after the RCMP found that they had sold information to tow truck drivers.

Collin Jones Collin Jones

Ontario boy receives fine of over $700 for shooting hoops

Last Wednesday, a 17-year-old was approached by two bylaw officers on an outdoor basketball court in Ottawa and hit with a heavy fine.

Sam Edwards Sam Edwards

